Since childhood we know fruits are a storehouse of nutrients. But still we left no stones unturned to exclude fruits from our daily meals. Remember moms running after us to feed a bowl of banana or apple! Relatable, right? So, when kids today make fuss about eating fruits, we get it. Having said that, we never support ruling out fruits from daily diet; instead, we look for smart ways to make fruits 'cool' and delicious for the kids. According to health experts around the world, including fruits in our daily diet (across ages) help boost growth, development and nourish us from within.

During our hunt for 'cool' fruit-based dishes, we came across a recipe that instantly made us think, "Why didn't we have this as kids?" It's a delicious fruity and chocolate-y parfait. Sounds delicious right? All you need to do is, layer your favourite fruit with Greek yogurt or hung curd and chocolate spread. The best part is, you can customise the fruits as per choice.

This particular fruit parfait recipe is shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. To make this recipe seasonal, she included some freshly chopped summer fruits in this recipe. Let's take a look.

How To Make Summer Fruit Parfait | Fruity Parfait Recipe:

1. Take a wine glass or any fancy glass of your choice.

2. Add chopped kiwi and add a layer of hazelnut-chocolate spread on it. You may also use simple chocolate spread or chocolate sauce.

3. Add a layer of chopped strawberries.

4. Add vanilla flavoured greek yogurt. You may add simple hung curd or yogurt of any flavour (of your choice).

5. Finally add the king of fruits - mango.

6. Top with some more yogurt and serve. And to make it look appealing, you can top with some colourful sprinkles, chopped nuts, chocolate flakes et al. You can go as creative as you want.

And a glass of fresh and healthy fruity parfait is ready to be indulged. Make this quick and easy dessert today and enjoy with your family.

Watch Here The Detailed Recipe Video Of Healthy Fruity Parfait:

