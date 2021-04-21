The scorching heat is not going anywhere, and we have to make peace with the incessant sweating and irritability. The choice is yours - either sit at home and crib or think of exciting ways to beat the heat. Cooking, we feel, could serve as a good distraction, and guess we can all use a skill or two to keep ourselves occupied in stressful times as these. Now, you need not try your hands at something as complex as biryani, you can always start with something simple, and something that is ideal for the weather outside. Something like this easy fruit custard. Custard is one of the most widely popular desserts. People have been making custard at home since time immemorial. All you need to make the perfect custard are some fruits of your choice, milk and custard powder. This recipe of ours uses apples, bananas and grapes for a variety of citrusy, sweet and mushy flavours. The difference in textures also makes this a lovely combination. But if you want to rule out either of these fruits, it is up to you. You can also include a variety of summer fruits like pineapple, mangoes, strawberries, litchi, jamun etc.

Making custard is not that tough a deal

Custard powder helps the custard to set and attain its wobbly texture. Cornstarch, milk and eggs are some popular alternatives to custard powder. But one can find custard powder easily at local grocery stores. You only need a tablespoon of this powder.

How To Make Fruit Custard | Fruit Custard Recipe:

Making custard is so easy that you can take help of your children. It could serve as a nice fun activity for all of you. First of all, you would need to boil milk in a pan. In another bowl, add sugar and custard powder. Add some water and mix well. Then, add the milk you have boiled to this mixture. Whisk the mixture gently to avoid forming lumps. Now, heat everything and let it simmer, transfer everything to a bowl. Add fruits, place it all over the custard generously. Your custard is ready. You can have it straight away, or refrigerate it and serve it chilled.

Prepare your summer custard with seasonal fruits

Photo Credit: iStock

