Wheat flour is a staple ingredient in most kitchens, used to make a variety of dishes including roti, paratha, sweets, and many other things. It is a common practice to purchase and store flour in bulk quantities to save time and effort. However, improper storage of flour can lead to the development of lumps or the growth of insects such as worms, rendering it unsuitable for use. This can be especially problematic in areas with fluctuating weather conditions, where changes in temperature and humidity can facilitate the growth of insects.





To prevent the spoilage of flour, it is important to store it properly. In this article, we will share some easy tips that will help you keep your flour fresh and free from insects. By following these tips, you can store flour for a longer time and ensure that it remains usable for your culinary needs.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Store Wheat Flour:

Store in the Refrigerator





The easiest way to store flour is to put it in a glass jar or an airtight plastic container and store it in the refrigerator. Make sure the lid is tightly closed to prevent moisture from entering. This will help you store the flour for several days.











Use Stainless Steel Container





Moisture can cause the flour to spoil quickly, so it is important to use a steel container to store flour. Before filling the container with flour, wash it and dry it in the sun to remove any moisture.











Use Salt





Adding 4 to 5 teaspoons of salt to the flour is a simple and effective way to prevent insects from getting into it. To use this tip, add two to three spoons of salt to half the flour in the container and mix well. Then add the remaining flour and mix again by adding one or two spoons of salt. This will help keep the flour fresh for a longer time.







Use Bay Leaf





Adding a bay leaf while storing flour is another effective way to keep insects away. The strong aroma of bay leaf repels insects and you can easily remove the bay leaf when you use the flour.

Always Check the Manufacturing Date





When buying flour, always check the manufacturing date. Avoid using flour that is more than a month old. Ideally, try to use the flour within a month of the manufacturing date.





By following these tips, you can store wheat flour for a longer time and keep it free from insects.