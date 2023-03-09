Boiling milk before putting it to use is a common practice followed in every household. But this can be quite a task every single day. Why? What if you keep the milk vessel on a stove and get engaged in some other work? You wouldn't even know when and how, but the milk may spill over suddenly. Now what? You are compelled to spend some more time in the kitchen cleaning the stove, kitchen platform and the surrounding area. Who likes all this extra work? But, let's agree that we all have experienced this while working in the kitchen. Are you someone who falls prey to a similar situation frequently? If yes, then we guess you must be wondering about ways to prevent this from happening. Here's something interesting you need to know. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria posted a video on Instagram under the title "Pankaj Ke Nuskhe," where she shared two easy hacks to prevent milk from spilling over.

In the caption, Pankaj mentioned, "Pankaj Ke Nuskhe: How to Prevent Milk From Boiling Over. We all have been in this situation. But not anymore. Try these amazing nuskhas."

Here are the two hacks shared by Pankaj Bhadouria:

1. Take the vessel in which you will be boiling milk and line it with some oil at the edges. Just rub some oil on the rim of the vessel. Why, though? The chef explained that this step would prevent milk from crossing the oily surface and it will thus stay inside only.

2. Do you have a wooden spatula at home? If yes, then, just put it on the utensil in which the milk is being boiled. The spoon will stop milk from spilling over even after it has boiled.

Pankaj Bhadouria also shared some tips related to keeping your pressure cooker clean. Usually, most of us use a pressure cooker to prepare dal for the regular meal. But often, you notice that the turmeric water in the dal has come out leaving a strain on the lid of your cooker. We have good news for you. Chef Pankaj stated that this whole thing can be prevented from happening. How? All you have to do is follow a quick and easy step before cooking dal. Remove the whistle from the lid of your cooker, first. Make a hole in tissue paper and insert it through the vent pipe. Put the whistle back from where it was taken off. According to Pankaj, the tissue paper will soak all the extra water without letting the cooker get affected. Do you want to try the hack now? Click here to know more





It's always good to know some kitchen hacks that help you while cooking. Isn't it?