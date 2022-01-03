Let me guess; it's one of those days when you accidentally left the milk out for too long or maybe added a wrong ingredient to your milk, and now it has gone bad. With clumps of milk left behind in the saucepan, all we can think of is making paneer. And honestly, it's one of the best ways to make use of curdled milk. However, it's not the only one! Curdled milk has long been used in all sorts of recipes. Many people even spoil their milk on purpose and create something completely new out of it. So, to introduce you to those recipes, we bring you five dishes you can make with spoilt milk! Check them below:

Curdled Milk Recipes: Here Are 5 Recipes To Make With Curdled Milk

After paneer, making yoghurt with curdled milk is one of the most popular ways to use it. The milk is curdled by the present bacteria, which converts the sugars in the milk into lactic acid. When you keep this overnight, you can enjoy freshly prepared dahi in the morning!

Milk cake needs no introduction. This desi fudge made with milk and khoya is one of our all-time favourite desserts. This mithai's sweet taste and soft texture melt in our mouths in every bite.

3. Pakodas

Yes, you read that right! You can easily make pakodas with curdled milk. All you need to do is prepare a batter with wheat, rava, spices, veggies of your choice and curdled milk. Then, combine them to form a batter and fry them till crisp. A delicious bowl of pakodas will be ready in no time!

Kalakand is a traditional barfi-shaped sweet made primarily of khoya. The grainy and moist texture of kalakand leaves an aftertaste on our palate, making it a popular choice among all. You can easily find this mithai in any halwai shop and even make it at home with our recipe.

5. Tender Meat

Soak meat, such as chicken or fish, in sour milk before cooking to tenderise it. You can also make a flavourful marinade, similar to how buttermilk is used for chicken. This trick can add extra zing to your meat recipes and give you a succulent texture at the same time.





Make use of curdled milk in these recipes and let us know how these turned out for you!