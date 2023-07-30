When it comes to breakfast, the comforting aroma of warm toast is hard to resist. However, for those who yearn for the invigorating flavors of masala-laden desi dishes, we've got the perfect solution! Introducing Masala Bread Toast - a delightful twist that combines the goodness of crispy toast with the rich flavours of exotic Indian spices. This savoury and flavourful recipe takes your humble bread to a whole new level, making it an ideal choice for a hearty and satisfying breakfast that will leave you craving more, day after day!

The Delicious Story Of Masala Bread Toast:

Surprisingly, Masala Bread Toast is not a new creation. In some regions of India, bakeries specialise in this delectable treat, attracting visitors every morning for a wholesome breakfast experience. This Indian-inspired delight is a harmonious blend of spices, vegetables, and bread, creating a potpourri of flavours. Infused with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala, each bite warms your palate with depth and goodness. Combining an assortment of veggies with the aromatic spices and bread, this toast emerges as a true breakfast champion that will undoubtedly become a family favourite. We know you can't wait to find out how to make the unique toast that promises to give you a mouthful of eclectic flavours.

How To Make Bakery-Style Masala Bread Toast | Masala Bread Toast Recipe

You should begin by prepping the veggies - finely chop the onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and green chilies. Grate the carrots and keep the chopped coriander leaves handy for garnishing. Then it's time to make the much-awaited masala! In a mixing bowl, combine all the chopped vegetables and toss them together with green chilies. Sprinkle salt and other spices into the mix. Ensure the spices coat the veggies evenly, creating a flavourful masala mix.

Now assemble the Toast. Take a slice of bread and generously spread butter or ghee on one side. Now, take a spoonful of the prepared masala mix and evenly spread it on the bread slice, ensuring all the veggies are well-distributed. Cook the toast from both sides until it turns golden brown and crispy. Make toasts the same way with other slices.

Once both sides are toasted to perfection, transfer the Masala Bread Toast to a serving plate. Sprinkle some freshly chopped coriander leaves on top for an added burst of freshness. The toast pairs wonderfully with a side of ketchup, green chutney, or even a dollop of yogurt.

Pro Tips:

If you desire an extra layer of indulgence, you can make a double-decker toast by placing another masala-coated bread slice on top of the first one. Ensure you press them gently together for the perfect union.

You can customize this recipe by adding or substituting vegetables as per your taste. Bell peppers, corn, and grated zucchini make excellent additions.

For a cheesy twist, place a slice of cheese on top of the masala mix before toasting.

Adjust the spiciness by adding or reducing the amount of green chilies and red chili powder.

To make it healthier, use whole wheat bread and less butter or ghee for toasting.

Make sure to use fresh and vibrant vegetables to enhance the flavors of the masala mix.