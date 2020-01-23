Kurkure Mushroom: Delicious Appetiser You Can Make At Home (Recipe Inside)

Here is a mushroom starter your kids and guests are going to love!

Mushrooms have been debatable for the longest time. Although some people love mushrooms and just can't get enough of it, some find it hard to eat. But we can assure you, your guests are going to love this kurkure mushroom recipe we have for you! Mushrooms are not only delicious in taste but are also a great antioxidant. They are rich in copper, B vitamins, are low in cholesterol content, boost immune system and are known to lower blood pressure. With all these benefits and delicious taste and texture, here is a mushroom starter your kids and guests are going to love!





Kurkure mushrooms make a great starter and evening snacks for guests





Try this easy Kurkure Mushroom recipe:





What you will need:

1. 150 grams raw mushrooms





2. 1 bowl of bread crumbs/ corn crumbs





3. 2 tsp corn starch





4. 1 bowl of all-purpose flour/ maida





5. 2 tsp finely chopped green bell pepper





6. 2 tsp finely chopped red bell pepper





7. 2 tsp finely chopped onion





8. 2 tsp broccoli





9. 1 tsp of finely chopped garlic





10. 1/3 bowl of mozzarella cheese





11. Salt to taste





12. Vegetable oil for shallow frying





13. Toothpicks





14. Coriander leaves for garnish











Method to Prepare:

- Firstly, wash the mushrooms thoroughly and separate the stems from them. Keep aside.





-In a bowl, add all the finely chopped veggies, garlic, mozzarella cheese and salt; mix them all well together. Keep aside.





- In a separate bowl, take the maida and add the cornflour/starch to it. Add some water and salt to it and create a paste. Make sure the consistency is fit to stick around the mushrooms and to hold the crumbs.





- Now, take the mushrooms and fill the veggie filling into the mushroom cavity inside. Take two filled mushrooms of similar sizes and join them together, filling the sides in and lock it with the help of a toothpick or two. Like you toothpick a burger. Repeat with all.





- Dip these mushroom burgers into the maida paste and make sure they are covered with it nicely.





- Now place these maida covered mushrooms on the bread crumbs/ corn crumbs and make sure they're nicely covered with them.





- In a kadhai/ frying pan, add adequate amount of oil and once it is hot enough, add the mushrooms into it and shallow fry.





- Cook the mushrooms for 5-6 mins on both sides until it achieves a golden brown colour.





- Once they are all cooked, cut the mushrooms from the middle like a burger to make them easier to eat, revealing the delicious filling.





- Garnish with some fresh coriander leaves on top. Serve hot with some sauce or chutney.











And there you have it; your finger-licking Kurkure Mushrooms are ready!











Pro Tip: If you can't find bread/ corn crumbs near you, you can also crush around 2 bowls of the unsweetened cornflakes that are usually eaten with milk. They taste the same and are easily available at home itself. You can also serve these freshly cooked Kurkure mushrooms with green chutney and pickled onions to give them an even better taste and look. Enjoy!



















