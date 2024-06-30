Are you a fan of mutton curries? If so, you must've heard of the quintessential Rajasthani laal maas. Known for its vibrant red colour and fiery taste, it's a dish that no mutton lover should miss trying. When paired with roti or paratha, it makes for a hearty meal. However, have you ever tried laal maas in biryani? We recently came across a recipe that combines the goodness of laal maas with biryani. It's a mouth-watering biryani recipe that will leave you wondering why you never tried it before. Without further ado, let's discover what this dish is all about:

Also Read: Beyond Biryani: 7 Popular Hyderabadi Delicacies You Must Try!

What Is Laal Maas Biryani?

This biryani combines the goodness of Rajasthani laal maas and biryani all in one. It is packed with flavour and offers a delightful aroma that will make you want to indulge in it right away. It features marinated mutton pieces cooked in a fiery chilli paste along with a flavourful curd mixture. Once the mutton is cooked, it is topped with basmati rice, making it truly indulgent. Whether for a lunch gathering or a dinner party, this recipe will be the showstopper on any occasion.

What To Serve With Laal Maas Biryani?

To fully relish the flavours of this biryani, consider pairing it with a bowl of refreshing raita. You can opt for any raita of your choice. Whether it's an onion raita, cucumber raita, or any other variety, they'll all make for a stellar accompaniment to the biryani. Apart from raita, you can also savour this biryani with mirchi ka salan or kachumber salad.

Laal Maas Biryani Recipe | How To Make Laal Maas Biryani

The recipe for this laal maas biryani was shared by the Instagram page @recipesbypooh. Start by marinating the mutton with ginger-garlic paste and salt. Keep it aside for an hour. Next, remove the seeds from the mathaniya chillies, soak them in hot water, and then grind them to form a smooth paste. In a bowl, add curd along with red chilli powder, garam masala, haldi, cumin, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and keep it aside.

Now, heat ghee in a kadhai and add the whole spices to it. Fry for about a minute and add the marinated mutton pieces. After this, add the prepared mathaniya chilli paste and sliced onions. Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook for 10 mins. Add the curd mixture and give it a nice mix. Pour hot water and cook until the water evaporates. Finally, add a layer of rice over the mutton and dum cook it for 20 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!

Also Read: Try This Mouth-Watering Nalli Gosht Biryani Recipe - Pure Chef's Kiss!

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Try this mouth-watering biryani recipe at home and impress your family with your culinary skills!