It is always amusing to hear people talk about their food choices. The culinary map of the world is beautifully varied and offers a rollercoaster ride of flavours and gastronomy. In fact, it wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that we truly are blessed to exist in a world where scores of international cuisines have reached our doorsteps with such ease. However, even in a world as varied as ours, there are many who like to stick to the familiar. We have heard stories about people sticking to the same meal for great lengths of time. For instance, did you know that famous footballer David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has been devouring the same meal for almost 25 years?! Shocking right?





Be it a strong love for a particular food or just your dependence on familiar flavours, many of the people we know like to stick to a meal that they know satiates them in every way possible. Recently, we came across a lady who claims to have had the same dish for every single day of the week. And the reason behind it is far from what you think it is. Pasta is a famous Italian dish that has now become a common fare whenever we are dining out or want to cook something special at home. No matter how much we drool over this creamy and cheesy delight, can you imagine having it for every single meal? This lady in the video did so, and the result? Happiness!

We came across this funny video which shows a lady having pasta every day for a week. If you are expecting her to reveal some big secrets in the end, you won't be disappointed with her answer! The video was uploaded on the Instagram page of a health and wellness magazine '@selfmagazine' and has garnered over 2.4 million views by now. The video was originally posted by artist Brooke Darwin. Take a look at the funny video here:





The video was an instant hit with viewers worldwide. Pasta lovers rejoiced at the sarcasm of the video and many left comments saying they would love to try this diet.





Some of the funny comments left on the video were "Hahahaha, I was waiting for the ' I put on 5 kg' - this was much better" and "Of course, pasta is the recipe of happiness." And "I want the happy, I'm doing this".





"It's hard seeing people live the life you want", "Truth has been told.", "Does weight gain not exist for you?" and "Living life the right way" were some of the other comments left on the video.





Many Italians came forward vouching for the video. "And that's why you see Italians always happy and smiling" read one comment and "Come to Italy, then you'll be happy every day" read the other and "That's why Italians eat it every day."





All this talk of pasta has got us drooling for the dish! What about you? Do you have a favourite dish you could eat for a week straight? Let us know in the comments below.