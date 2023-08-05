Weekends are all about addressing our deepest foodie desires. During the week, we're stuck in such a whirlwind of work that we barely get any time to do so. Even if we end up satisfying our cravings, it somehow doesn't provide the same amount of satisfaction that we feel after doing so on a weekend. Don't you agree? For this reason, our weekend menu usually includes rich and indulgent dishes that provide contentment for our hearts. If you're wondering what to treat your taste buds to this weekend, we have the perfect recipe for you: Lahori-style kadhai chicken.

What Is Lahori Kadhai Chicken?

Lahori chicken is a spicy and flavourful dish from Lahore, Pakistan. You must've tried the classic kadhai chicken numerous times, but this one offers a unique taste that you simply cannot miss. As the name suggests, this chicken dish is cooked in a kadhai (wok) and simmered on low heat. Lahori kadhai chicken is much spicier in taste as compared to regular kadhai chicken and is a must-try for spicy food lovers. Yoghurt helps add richness to the gravy and makes it taste divine. Relish its taste by pairing it with roti, paratha, or naan. Don't forget to keep some lacha pyaaz on the side.





Lahori Kadhai Chicken Recipe: How To Make Lahori Kadhai Chicken

Making Lahori-style kadhai chicken is quite simple, as you only require a handful of ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen. To make it, first heat oil or ghee in a kadhai. While you can use any of these, ghee will help add a richer flavour to it. Now, add jeera and allow it to splutter, followed by onions, which we need to saute until they become brownish in colour. Next, it's time to add the tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and hari mirch. (You can add or decrease chillies as per your taste preference). Allow it to cook for a few minutes, and then add all the masalas, including haldi, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and add the chicken pieces to the kadhai. Make sure to coat them nicely with the spices. Once it's partially cooked, add dahi and allow it to simmer on low heat. This will take around 7-8 minutes. Garnish with kasuri methi and fresh coriander leaves. Lahori-style kadhai chicken is ready!





