Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Kadhai Mushroom At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Spongy and yummy, mushrooms can be anything you want them to be. From sandwich fillings, to salad essentials, mushroom and its versatility has saved the day for you so many times. Mushrooms team very well with desi ingredients too. They have a very sponge-like texture as they tend to absorb flavours of anything they are thrown in. Kadhai mushroom is one of the most popular mushroom delicacies that you would often find in North Indian restaurants. Just like kadhai paneer and kadhai chicken, this delicacy is also tossed in a pool of rustic spices and veggies. Kadhai mushroom goes very well with rice, tandoori roti or naan.





In this recipe, Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi schools us how to make the delish recipe in the comfort of your kitchen. The recipe is hit among both kids and adults alike. If you have guests coming over this festive weekend, you can surprise them with this delectable recipe too. We are sure they will love every bit of it. Make sure you serve it piping hot. If your spice tolerance is low, adjust the chilli quotient in the recipe accordingly. For this recipe you would need some mushrooms, tomatoes, green chillies, onions, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, bran flour, coriander powder, garam masala, cloves, cardamoms, black pepper, fresh cream, coriander leaves, kasturi methi, some oil and salt to taste. Start stocking up on the ingredients and get going with the cooking process. Let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments below!

