Summer's diet revolves around mangoes. Fruit platters, mango shakes, mango chutney, salads, and even mango curry - eating mangoes can never be too much this time of the year. We don't mind having mangoes every day, sometimes even multiple times a day, but we all wish it were easier to peel them. While the viscid mango pulp is delicious to eat, it can create quite a gloopy mess while being peeled out from the mango skin. A regular vegetable and fruit peeler doesn't work well, and peeling with a knife is not exactly successful. But today, we are happy to break it to you that you don't need either of the two.

How Do You Peel A Mango Without Making A Mess?

The Internet is a goldmine of various unique kitchen tips and hacks. Some of them are a sham but some actually work. We discovered a mango peeling hack online and found it as easy as pie. All you need is a glass or cup with a sharp rim and you can peel away your mango with ease.





Also Read: Wait, What? Mango Peels Are Healthy And Can Be Eaten?

Best Way To Peel A Mango I How To Peel Mango Without Knife And Peeler

With the help of a glass, you can peel a mango in two ways. You can pick whichever you are comfortable working with. First, you need to cut the mango with the peel in two halves, leaving the seed alone. Cut around both sides of the seed, lengthwise, and you'll get two large slices of the mango with the peel.





Now, hold a slice in one hand and the glass in another. Place the rim of the glass against one end of the slice it and slide the glass all the way up to the other end of the mango. This way, the peel will remain in your hand and the flesh will collect in the glass.





Watch this video to understand the process better:











Also Read: 8 Incredible Benefits Of Eating Mangoes





The second method also involves a glass but with a handle. Let the glass stand firm in its place. Now hold the glass handle with one hand and slide down the mango slice from the top rim of the glass.





Watch the video to see exactly how it is done:











Also Read: One Mango And 5 Minutes Is All You Need To Lose Weight This Summer





Who knew we could peel mangoes so neatly with a glass?! Now that peeling mangoes is so convenient, include this incredible fruit in your everyday summer diet with these yummy mango recipes.