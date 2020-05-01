Summer Recipe: How To Make Raw Mango And Vegetable Salad For A Quick Refreshing Meal- (Watch Recipe Video)

This raw mango and vegetable salad is healthy and light in stomach

Summers in India is incomplete without the delightful mangoes. Be it the sweet and juicy ripe ones or the tangy raw ones, mangoes never fail to win hearts. While talking about raw mangoes, or as commonly called kacchi kairi, many of us get nostalgic and go back to those hot summer afternoons when stealthily having kacchi kairi with salt and chilli was an activity to look forward to! Be it in form of aam panna or chutney or simply with salt, raw mangoes always open the doors of childhood to most of us. Other than its tangy flavour, raw mango is also famed to be rich in several nutrients.





Raw mangoes are packed with vitamins and minerals and known to prevent body from intense heat and dehydration. They also strengthen immunity and boost energy in a person. Summer season often brings along several common gut-related troubles (like indigestion). It is said that raw mangoes are beneficial for curing these issues. They are also rich in dietary fibres, which keep a person full for a longer time, promoting weight loss.





Keeping these benefits in mind, here we bring you a quick and easy raw mango and vegetable salad that can be a perfect addition to your light summer diet. Raw mango salad is a popular dish among salad-lovers. But this salad adds the goodness of ingredients like lettuce leaves, cucumber, beans, baby corn, pomegranate and cherry tomatoes which are healthy and light in stomach. So try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it!

