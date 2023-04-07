The deep-fried aloo tikki, puris and fried chicken sounds tempting, right? Although they are very rich in taste, they are also extremely harmful for our health because they are deep friend in oil, which is often reused in markets. The unsaturated fats in the oil and the high-level carbohydrates in the food are not good for our health. Not just that, the deserts and sugary mithais like gulab jamun, rasgulla, etc. are not healthy either. For those who are unaware, cooking methods play a significant role in living a healthy life. Just changing the way you cook a specific dish and replacing the ingredients with healthier alternatives can make your food healthier. This is why we have listed down 5 cooking methods that can lead to healthy life.





Here Are 5 Healthy Cooking Methods You Can Try At Home:

1. Boiling

Foods like legumes, beans, eggs, etc., can be easily boiled in hot water. Boiling food in water does not require any oil to cook. You can simply add food to hot water and boil it until it's cooked. Instead of having fried eggs, you can opt for boiled eggs as these are healthier. You can make delicious meals with boiled kidney beans and chickpeas too.

Make boiled corn salad at home. Photo Credit: istock

2. Grilling

The smoked flavour and aroma of grilled food is hard to resist. All around the world, people enjoy barbequed meats and vegetables. In India, people prefer tandoor-made food which is similar to grilled foods. Some tasty and healthy grilled dishes you can eat are tandoori chicken, paneer tikka, grilled pork, etc. Meat, when grilled, gets cooked in its own fat, and excessive fats drip out, which makes grilling a very healthy cooking method.

Add grilled food to your diet. Photo Credit: istock

3. Steaming

Idlis, dumplings, tigmos, appe, and many other foods can be cooked in steam with ease. To prepare these, little oil or no oil is needed. Some of these are low-oil foods that are good for your heart because they lower your risk of having high cholesterol levels.

You can make steamed dumplings at home. Photo Credit: istock

4. Baking

Baking is a healthy option because you can cook food in less oil. For example, chicken, fish, and vegetables can be baked/cooked on foil paper or grease-proof paper. With the help of heating technology built in ovens, you don't need to worry about using oil or butter ingredients to cook a dish. For example, you can bake eggs, pasta and green beans in it.

Pizza is a delicious baked dish. Photo Credit: istock

5. Air Frying

Nothing can beat an air fryer. This high-tech, no-oil frying machine is a multipurpose device. Any dish that needs to be fried can be cooked in an air fryer without using oil. Make zero-oil pakodas, gol gappe, French fries etc. in it and satisfy your fried food cravings.





Try eating well and choosing better cooking techniques because our eating habits have a big impact on our health.