The culinary tapestry of India is known for its vibrant flavors and diverse dishes. While timeless classics in Indian cuisine have held their place as staples, an interesting transformation is reshaping the culinary scene in India. In recent times, an exciting shift towards Asian cuisine has emerged, captivating the palates of many. From Chinese and Korean to Japanese delicacies, alongside a spectrum of other Asian flavors, this new trend has taken root. The surge in popularity can be attributed to the distinct and diverse taste profiles of Asian dishes, further fueled by their increasing availability in restaurants and food establishments across the nation.





We delve into some lesser-known Pan-Asian dishes that are gaining recognition and winning the hearts (and taste buds) of so many food enthusiasts.

Here Are Less-Known Pan-Asian Dishes That Are Becoming Popular In India:

1. Salmon Ceviche: A Fusion of Cultures

Salmon ceviche finds its roots in Nikkei cuisine, a delightful blend of Peruvian and Japanese influences. This fusion brings together the freshness of Japanese seafood with the zest of Peruvian flavors. The star ingredient here is tiger's milk - an invigorating concoction of lime juice and spices that bathes the salmon in a burst of tangy and spicy flavors making it a refreshing appetizer. Salmon Ceviche introduces a different dimension to raw fish, catering to those who seek a burst of flavors beyond the simplicity of traditional sashimi.

2. Spicy Hamachi Maki: A Flavorful Twist

Hamachi maki hails from Japan, but the spicy hamachi maki takes it a step further by infusing it with Peruvian flavors. This dish showcases the art of combining traditions to create something unique. What sets the spicy hamachi maki apart is the addition of "kakidane," crunchy morsels that provide a delightful contrast in texture to the dish. The spicy hamachi maki stands out with its bold flavors and the addition of kakidane, giving it a satisfying crunch that traditional rolls lack.

3. Hong-yu Wonton: A Traditional Sichuan Delight

Despite its widespread popularity, the hong yu wonton remains a traditional Sichuan preparation. Its authenticity sets it apart, making it a rarity in the culinary landscape. The unique flavor in this dish comes from the combination of Sichuan peppercorn and rice vinegar, creating a tantalizing balance of heat and acidity. While traditional steamed wontons are beloved, the hong yu wonton elevates the experience with its Sichuan peppercorn-infused sauce, offering a fiery kick and distinctive flavor profile.





4. Lobster Truffle Dumpling: A Modern Cantonese Innovation

This modern Cantonese creation takes inspiration from the past but brings it into the present with the unique combination of truffle and lobster. It's a testament to the evolving nature of Pan Asian cuisine. The selling point of this dish is the elevated pairing of truffle and lobster, which adds umami to an otherwise humble dumpling.

These dishes represent not only a fusion of cultures but also the creativity and innovation of chefs who are pushing the boundaries of culinary tradition. So, the next time you dine out, consider giving these hidden gems a try, and you might discover a new favorite that tantalizes your taste buds in unexpected ways.





About Author: Keenan Tham is Founder and Managing Director of Pebble Street Hospitality





