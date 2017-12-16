Listen Up Meat Lovers, Here Are Some Kashmiri Cuisines You'll Regret If You Don't Try !

Kashmiri cuisine has evolved through 100's of years. The Kashmir valley that we consider heaven on earth lies in the lap of Himalayas and is home to a wide range of extravagant delicacies. Kashmiris are voracious meat eaters hence meat here is prepared in more ways than you can count.The traditional breads accompanied with meat preparations along with appetizers are the perfect meal to satisfy your soul. Zaeka-e-kashmiri has some authentic non-veg dishes with the perfect blend of flavours and textures. The rich history of Kashmiri cuisine dates back to 1500 AD when Taimur invaded Kashmir and a lot of migrants settled here. The various finesse cuisines that the valley offers have seen the influence of both pandit and Mughlai customs to be what they are today.

Kashmir is also one of the largest exporter of saffron, so most of their dishes are seasoned with it which adds an exquisite aromatic flavor to them. Lets take a look at some of these finger licking good Kashmiri delights that are a must have for all of us.

1. Wazwaan

The Kashmiri muslims have a full course meal called as waazwan which is fundamental to their customs. The decendants of the migrants that settled in Kashmir were called as wazas (cooks) and this is why they so delightfully prepare the formal banquet of Kashmir cuisine. Wazwan is 36 course meal out of which 15-30 are meat based. The head chef called vasta waza keeps an eye on every detail . wazwaan has a wide range of meals including tabak maaz, , safed kokur that is a preparation in white sauce, barbecued lamb ribs, methi kormas, zafran kokur which is a special preparation of chicken with saffron sauce, sheek kababs, saffron garnished yoghurt and a few other courses served with dips and chutneys.

2) Tabak Maaz

Tabak maaz is an extravagant Kashmiri dish which is made my spare lamb ribs. This meat based dish takes hours for preparation and the ribs are either simmered in yoghurt or cooked in milk. After that they are fried before being served. They are simmered so that they get tender and you get a juicy cooked lamb which tastes as delicious as it sounds.

3) Aab gosht

Kashmiri and Iranian variations exist on how this dish is prepared. The Iranian Aab gosht is generally cooked with lamb, onions, chickpeas, potatoes, white beans, dried lime, tomatoes and turmeric. In Kashmiri, the lamb is cooked using milk and other spices like black pepper and cardamom. If you're a mutton lover, this dish is going to stay in your heart forever.

4) Kashmiri muji gaad

This is a special dish prepared during festivals and special occasions that is generally prepared with radish or Kashmiri nadur. This dish is perfect mix of non-vegetarian and vegetarian flavours as the taste of fish blends with the lotus stems combined with aromatic spices, giving it a unique flavour. This dish is generally served in December during the festival season of "Gaada Bata."



5) Lyodur Tschaman

Even though Kashmiri cuisine is high on meat based dishes but who said they cannot prepare amazing vegetarian food ? Lyodur Tschaman is a pure vegetarian dish that is top favourite among Kashmiri Vegetarians. It is prepared with cottage cheese and a turmeric based gravy. Lyodur Tschaman is so popular that is almost cooked on a daily basis in Kashmiri households.



These extravagant Kashmiri cuisines will leave your stomach full, but leave your tongue wanting for more. There are so many delights that you can enjoy and you'll realize why this variety could not have fit one plate at once. Winters are here and the beauty of Kashmir valley is at its peak so be sure to not miss out on these delicacies. Let us know in the comment section what more Kashmiri cuisines you love and the one you liked the most.