We spent last summer in our homes and this summer is looking no different. The second wave of the pandemic has pushed many state governments to enforce lockdowns. The cases are on the rise again and the best way to break the chain of infection is to minimise social interaction of all sorts. Like last year, we have plenty of time at hands and thus, it may be a good idea to pull out the aprons you had kept aside. Cooking and baking can serve as a good distraction in these times and there are plenty of cool recipes you still have not tried yet. Here is a delicious lockdown snack you can try today and impress everyone at home. These pizza pinwheels require no oven or yeast and can be made in a matter of 10-15 minutes. The recipe video is by popular food vlogger and YouTuber Parul. Here's what you need to do:





How To Make The Dough:





1. Add maida in a vessel, followed by salt, sugar, baking soda and baking powder. Mix all dry ingredients together.





2. Now add curd and make semi-soft dough. Knead well for 4-5 minutes so that it is nice and elastic. Add oil and mix again.





3. Apply oil and rest for 5 minutes.





How To Make Instant Pizza Sauce:





1. Add red chilli flakes, black pepper powder and pizza seasoning to tomato ketchup.





How To Make The Pizza Pinwheels:





1. Dust some maida on the dough. Roll it out flat. Try to roll it in a square-ish shape of medium thickness.

2. Spread some pizza sauce of top.





3. Spread grated cheese. Be generous.





4. Add finely chopped red and green bell peppers, capsicum and onions.





5. Throw in some more cheese, followed by oregano or pizza seasoning.





6. Grab one end of the dough, start rolling it. Roll tight.





7. Cut out your pinwheels from the roll. Cut into 1 inch pieces. Press them gently from top.





8. Take heavy based pan. Grease with oil.





9. Place the pinwheels slightly apart from each other since they will fluff up.





10. Put the pan on a stove, put the lid. And bake on low flame for 8-10 minutes.





Watch the detailed recipe video here:

















Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.