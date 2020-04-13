Lockdown Dessert: This Delicious Besan Ka Halwa Can Be Put Together In Less Than 15 Minutes

A halwa is an Indian dessert that does not make much time to prepare

We are caught in a unique time in history - streets are empty and most people are working from home. The nationwide lockdown has brought our attention to various things that we have taken for granted, but most importantly, it has reminded us of the importance of hygiene. To ensure maximum protection amid the pandemic outbreak, most people are cooking at home. If you are new to cooking and are looking for recipes that are relatively easy and quick, but at the same time super rich and authentic, you have arrived at the right place





A halwa is an Indian dessert that does not make much time to prepare, but if you are even slightly careless while cooking it, you can end up with a burnt muddle of sugar and flour. Halwas are fairly versatile, you can make it with a variety of flours, lentils and vegetables. This besan ka halwa is made with coarse besan, oodles of ghee, sugar, cardamom powder and water and chunky almonds. The recipe is of the besan ka halwa is by noted food vlogger Manjula Jain and it was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. It is essential that you keep stirring your halwa while you are preparing it. Make this at home and make sure you serve this warm for best experience. You can garnish it with your favourite dry fruits, we are sure this halwa is sure to impress everyone at your household.

Recipe Video: Besan Ka Halwa

