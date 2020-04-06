Lockdown Snack: This Gift Wrapped Samosa Is Sure To Excite Your Kids (Watch Recipe Video)

For lockdown cooking, make this unique samosa snack.

Highlights Make this interesting samosa snack for kids during lockdown.

This samosa is made of wheat flour and looks like a gift parcel.

Watch the recipe video to make this unique samosa at home.

The lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus scare can dampen anyone's mood, especially kids, who would be missing going out. It could be a task to keep them entertained every day. Good food is all you need to light up their mood. Give your kids unique, attractive-looking meals to pique their curiosity and lift up their spirits. This samosa snack that looks like a gift parcel is sure to excite them. Also, this samosa is made with wheat flour that gives you another reason to try it out. So, gift your family the joy of eating a delicious snack during this lockdown.





The recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' will help you make this never-seen-before, off-beat samosa-like snack that will win your kids' heart. To make this wheat-based samosa, start with kneading dough of wheat flour (atta), some all-purpose flour (maida), carom seeds (ajwain), salt and cooking oil. Keep some dough aside for decoration. Add red food-grade colouring agent to the separated dough. Next, make filling of onions, green chillies, tomatoes, grated paneer with common spices and chaat masala and red chilli flakes.





Roll small dough parts into pooris and stuff them with the paneer filing. Instead of giving them a triangular shape, mould them into square parcels. Make thin ribbons out of the red-coloured dough and gift wrap each parcel. Fry them and decorate them with coriander leaves before presenting them to your kids. Make this fascinating fusion samosa to enthral your kids and to gratify your creative instincts.

Watch recipe video of gift wrapped samosa -





(Also Read: Make Taco Samosa At Home When Mid-Day Craving Strikes)













