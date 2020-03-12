Love Samosa? Try This Masala Atta Samosa Snack Which Is Nothing Like You Get On The Streets

This masala samosa box is crunchy and spicy.

Samosa - this word is enough to make us drool. Samosa is one of the many street foods of India that are loved by one and all. Although, samosa is available in every nook and corner of your city, but its reputation is plagued by hygiene and cleanliness concern. If you love samosa, why not make it at home, especially when you have a recipe that will churn out a unique, all-new samosa that will take your taste buds by surprise!





This recipe video posed on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' shows how to make masala samosa box, which is crunchy and spicy, and is made from whole wheat flour (atta). Make the outer layer of this unique samosa by kneading a semi-soft dough with atta, some suji, salt and ajwain. The masala filling is made with a range of vegetables like onions, carrots, finely chopped cabbage, capsicum, tomatoes, boiled potatoes and grated cottage cheese (paneer). Spice up the mixture with common spices shown in the recipe. Add pav bhaji masala for some 'chatpata' flavour. Bind the samosa with slurry of all-purpose flour and water.





With the occasional spell of showers bringing down the temperatures these days, spend your evenings with a hot cup of tea and this masala samosa box. The crispy, crunchy and khasta samosa with a fount of flavours is perfect to serve to your guests. It is sure to make a lasting impression. Pair it with mint chutney or tomato ketchup and you will have a delectable snack ready.

