Fresh and hot parathas, with a dollop of butter on the top, is a match made in heaven that satisfies every soul around. But have you tried having the same makkhan with idlis? Fret not, we are neither trying to experiment with the classic South Indian dish nor establishing a link between North and South Indian cuisine. To your surprise, it is a bona fide dish from Andhra Pradesh that makes a popular breakfast choice among the locals. You heard us. We agree idli along with chutney and sambhar defines South Indian cuisine to the world, but if you explore, you would find various such regional versions of idli that will leave you impressed with its perfect flavour profile. This particular dish is called Babai Idli and trust us, it will leave you craving for more.





About Babai Idli: Why The Dish Is Called Babai Idli?

We are sure, you are surely fascinated with the name of the dish and wondering why is it called so?! Let us explain it to you. This dish comprises soft idlis, dunked in ghee and served with a dollop of butter on the top and podi on the side. Alongside, you will also get chutney and sambhar to make for a complete meal. This combination was first created by an eatery named Babai Hotel in Vijaywada. For the unversed, it was established in 1942 and over the years, Babai Hotel and the dish became the icon of the region. So much so that today you will find this idli-makkhan combination being replicated by various other eateries in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is referred to as Babai idli.



Considering its immense popularity, this weekend, we thought of replicating the iconic combination at home. Before we start with it, remember, every element in the dish should be freshly made to enjoy the flavours at its best.

Idlis taste better with podi masala.

Photo Credit: istock

Babai Idli Recipe: How To Make Andhra-Style Idli With Makkhan:

We have divided the recipe into three steps - first, we'll teach you how to make fresh idlis, and then we'll show you how to make white butter and podi masala at home. at home. Finally, you need just need to assemble it all and serve. Take a look.

How to make fresh idlis at home:

To make the classic rice idli, first, soak rice and urad dal for at least five hours and then grind the two separately, while the dal paste should be smooth, keep the rice paste a bit coarse. Mix the two, add water and salt and prepare a batter of dropping consistency. Let the batter ferment overnight and then prepare soft idlis with it the next morning. Click here for the recipe.

How to make makkhan at home:

Today, you can easily get a pack of unsalted butter/white butter/makkhan at any grocery store. But trust us, it doesn't taste anything like the ones prepared at home. So, we thought of sharing the process with you. To prepare makkhan, take malai in a bowl and place it in a bigger bowl filled with ice cubes. Then churn the malai until you see butter floating on the top. Wait for some time until the butter solidifies. Separate the butter from the whey water and enjoy. Click here for a step-by-step recipe.

How to make podi (gun powder) at home:

Podi basically means masala. You can create this masala with various ingredients and customise the flavour as per your palate. We bring a basic podi recipe that is easy to make and tastes delicious. It includes til, Kashmiri red chilli, oil, curry leaves, urad and chana dal and salt. Start with toasting the til in a pan, then keep it aside. Now heat oil and add red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal and urad dal and roast everything together. Transfer all the ingredients to a blender and grind into a coarse powder. And you have a delicious podi ready to be relished. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have all the ingredients handy, assemble them together, pair them with chutney and sambhar and serve.





Try this delicious version of idli and let us know how you liked it.