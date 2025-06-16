A restaurant in London is going viral for its hottest curry challenge, leaving the daring individuals in a miserable condition. Bengal Village is an Indian cuisine restaurant in Brick Lane, London, UK. The restaurant is known for several food challenges, especially the highlight - 'London's Hottest Curry Challenge'. A recent video posted by the restaurant on their official X handle shows a customer in a miserable condition outside the restaurant after trying their "hottest curry". The restaurant owner is seen standing next to the customer, holding a glass of water in his hand.





The restaurant owner says, "My brother, what do you say? Have some water or you are going to feel worse, just one sip."





The customer manages to have a tiny sip. The owner then says, "Now you are going to be ok. Let me just pat you down."

"Aftermath of the #Londonshottestcurry," reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:







According to The Standard UK, this curry contains 72 spices from around the world, including the Carolina reaper, scotch bonnet, various forms of naga and bird's eye, a spice from Bangladesh called the "snake chilli" and the "pook morich" or "fly chilli".





The chefs at Bengal Village wear blue gloves when they prepare this extremely spicy curry. The 72 varieties of chilli are ground up into a powder and cooked with mustard seeds, fenugreek, cumin and so on. The gravy is prepared with ghee, garlic, onion, chillies spices, and some tomatoes.





The sauce is thick and dark red-brown in colour. It is served with a decorative yellow chilli upturned in the centre and garnished with chopped coriander leaves.