Mango Desserts: Summer is coming to an end soon. That means the end of not only hot days but also the fun days of enjoying the best mangoes. Does that make you feel sad? Because we are definitely not ready to say goodbye to the king of fruits. We are ensuring that we make the most of the remaining mango season by relishing the fruit plain and also in the form of different desserts. Here are 10 popular cold mango desserts you should savour before the season ends:

10 Classic Cold Mango Desserts That Never Disappoint

1. Mango Ice Cream

Mango ice cream is a crowd favourite. Photo Credit: Unsplash

What better way to beat the heat of the end of the summer than with mango-flavoured ice cream? This dessert is loved by people of all ages. Just talking about mango ice cream makes our mouths water. When those cravings strike, order it online from a nearby parlour.

2. Mango Kulfi

Another chilled and creamy mango treat to enjoy this season is desi-style mango kulfi. Often served on a stick or in the shape of discs, this delight is a must-have at any party. Remember to buy (or make) extra so you can share its yumminess with those around you. Who can say no to such a treat?

3. Mango Sorbet

If you want a dairy-free mango treat that's as chilled as ice cream or kulfi, opt for a sorbet. It is generally made using only mango puree, sugar and water. This dessert is also a great choice for those following a vegan diet.

4. Mango Shrikhand (Aamrakhand)

Aamrakhand, also known as Mango Shrikhand, is a traditional dessert especially popular in the western part of India. It is rich, creamy and absolutely irresistible. You can pair it with puris as a main course dish combo or relish it plain at the end of your meal. If you want to try making it at home, here's an easy recipe.

5. Mango Cheesecake

Cheesecake lovers, you must realise that mango offers a fantastic topping and/or flavouring for your favourite dessert. Mango and cream cheese are a match made in foodie heaven. So what are you waiting for? Browse the menu of bakeries on a food delivery app and savour a mango cheesecake soon.

6. Mango Vanilla Cake

Mango cakes are always indulgent. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Another type of mango cake you might love is a vanilla sponge cake layered with fresh mango. Many bakeries add the mango to the cream as well as the sponge layers to make a subtly decadent dessert. Sounds enticing, doesn't it?

7. Mango Mousse

Not in the mood for cake but want something fully creamy? Then a seasonal mango mousse won't disappoint. Ensure it has pieces of fresh mango so it's extra flavourful and indulgent.





8. Mango Trifle

If you want an impressive mango dessert, a mango trifle is sure to stand out. It combines elements like sponge cake, custard, cream, jelly and more with fresh mango pulp and pieces. These components are layered carefully to create a visually appealing and delicious dessert.

9. Mango Kheer

Coming back to desi desserts for the summer, a classic choice is mango kheer. While it can also be served warm, the cold version is more tempting on hot days. If you're planning to make it at home, here are some tips to keep in mind.





10. Mango Phirni

Mango Phirni is another seasonal Indian dessert that is famous in summer. Like regular phirni, it is often served in mitti kulhads (small earthen pots/bowls), which lend it a natural coolness. If you want to taste mango phirni right away, order it home from a North Indian restaurant.





