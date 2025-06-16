Masaba Gupta, a self-proclaimed foodie, never misses a chance to share her culinary adventures on Instagram. From indulging in various cuisines to experimenting with multiple diets, she keeps her followers updated on her food journey. Taking to her account, this time, the fashion designer kicked off her week on a delicious note, sharing a snapshot of her Mexican meal that she enjoyed at home. The image featured a plate brimming with a selection of Mexican dishes, including guacamole, pico de gallo (salsa), tortilla chips, Mexican rice and a dollop of taco dip. We could also spot a paneer dish and chicken patties on the plate. In the caption, Masaba wrote, "Mexican at home."

Watch Masaba Gupta's Instagram story below:

Last week, Masaba Gupta celebrated the 8-month birthday of her daughter Matara. On the special occasion, the designer prepared a nourishing dessert for her little one. It was a delicious popsicle made from dragon fruit and pomegranate. She shared a picture of the wholesome and glazed fruity delight on her Instagram Stories, and it looked absolutely delicious. Her side note read, “Matara's 8-month birthday = Made dragon fruit and pomegranate popsicles.” Read the full story here.

Before this, Masaba Gupta visited Bengaluru and shared a sneak peek of her culinary adventures on Instagram. One picture from the carousel featured a bunch of raw mangoes arranged on a table. On another page, Masaba indulged in a full-fledged main course. On the menu, there were three bowls: Hakka noodles garnished with a myriad of veggies, including spring onions, sliced carrots and diced onions, Thai chilli lotus stem topped with white sesame seeds and a mouth-watering plate of roasted chicken served with spring onions. Click here to know more.

Masaba Gupta's foodie posts are simply too good to go unnoticed. What do you think she'll share next?