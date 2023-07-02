Bengalis and their love for food need no separate introduction, which inevitably makes Kolkata one of the food hubs of India. If you explore the streets here, you will find different types of eateries offering delicacies from across the globe. Besides the quintessential Bengali foods, you will also find great options for Italian, Continental, Middle-Eastern, and Asian cuisines. Today, we will take you through some of the most popular Asian places in the City of Joy that offer great sushi, baos, dim sum, ramen, Thai curries, and all your favourite dishes. While some of these eateries are part of well-known food chains, others are home-grown, making a strong foothold in the competitive market. Let's take you through it.

Here Are 5 Asian Restaurants in Kolkata That You Must Try:

1. Burma Burma Restaurant And Tea Room:

This place instantly transports you to the vintage era of Burma, offering some of the most authentic cuisines with flavours on point. A pure-vegetarian restaurant, Burma Burma also has a strong presence in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bangalore. And yes, how can we forget the exquisite tea room that offers delicious blends and bubble tea to complement the flavourful meal? Recently, the brand has come up with a completely new set of menus including the delicious shitake mushroom fingers, charred broccoli and Burmese cheese, unique lemonades and more. If you ask us, we suggest, give their shitake mushroom fingers and Peru (spicy guava) lemonade a try. If you haven't experienced Burma Burma yet, then don't delay! Reserve a table this weekend and indulge.





Where: 18 M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park St, Kolkata

2. Wasabee:

A home-grown brand, Wasabee offers the best of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Filipino cuisines under one roof. Besides, you will also find their in-house specials, specially curated with the local palate in mind. What adds to the vibe is its cosy decor and warm mood lighting. Try out their chilli pork, and thank us later!





Where: Besides Union Bank, 30, Arya Vidyalaya Rd, Baidyapara, Sahid Nagar, Garfa, Kolkata

3. Peter Hu?:

The Asian sister to the legendary Peter Cat restaurant in Park Street, this place offers some of the best dim sums in town. The restaurant offers an elaborate menu and a partly boho interior, making it a perfect place to relax, indulge, and unwind. That's not all. And yes, don't miss the refreshing cocktails served along with your meal.





Where: Near Westside 25b park street, Mirza Ghalib St, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata





4. Pan Asian:

Pan Asian, located in ITC Sonar, is deemed to have the best sushi in town. Besides its elaborate and well-curated a la carte menu, Pan Asian also offers a special Sunday brunch that includes the best of Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Mongolian dishes. Apart from their sushi, do try out the Peking duck and Pad Thai noodles for a delicious meal experience.





Where: ITC Sonar, 1, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata

5. Baan Thai:

One of the oldest Asian restaurants in town, Baan Thai is situated in the Grand Oberoi at the heart of the city-Esplanade. A perfect place for fine diners, Baan Thai serves the most authentic Thai curry, accompanied by a portion of aromatic rice. What adds to the beauty of the restaurant is its interior, which gives a vintage, classic vibe to its patrons. If you are on a food trail in Kolkata, this place is a must-try!





Where: The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Kolkata





Which of the above places would you try first? Share your experience in the comments below.