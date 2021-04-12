After a long tiring day, deciding on dinner menu is the last thing we want to do. In fact, it is that time of the day when we hardly feel like stepping into the kitchen to cook even the most basic roti-sabzi. Hence, we find many of us resorting to the food delivery app to order in from restaurants or skip the whole fuss completely. But as per the health experts, none of the two options are good for health in a longer term. While skipping meal leads to various lifestyle-related problems including weight gain, eating out can often be unhygienic and unhealthy. Which is why, we go for simple one-pot home-cooked foods that can be prepared with basic ingredients and in no time. Oats khichdi is surely one of the best recipes we have for you.

Besides being quick and easy, oats khichdi is loaded with nutrients that have overall health benefit. Oats - the main ingredient in this recipe - has high water, fibre and low-fat content, making it a great food option for anytime of the day. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Oats are a very healthy option for dinner. They are rich in fibre and water and keep you full for long. This further helps avoid midnight hunger pangs at night. Oats for dinner also help release serotonin hormone that helps reduce stress and calm the body."

Oats is a storehouse of fibre Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Oats Khichdi | Oats Khichdi Recipe:

Considering all the goodness, we bring our favourite oats khichdi recipe that is tasty, easy and super healthy. All you need are oats, yellow moong dal, tomatoes, peas, carrot, onion, red chilli powder, salt, coriander leaves, green chilli, turmeric powder, cumin, ghee and ginger.

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker and add cumin to it. Let it splutter.

Add onion and fry for a while until it turns translucent in colour.

Add green chillies and ginger and fry.

Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, tomatoes, and saute for 2 minutes.

Add peas, carrots, soaked moong dal and oats and mix.

Add salt and 2 cups of water. Mix and close the lid.

Cook up to 3 whistles.

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Believe us, this recipe is as simple as it looks. Try it today!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video in the header.