Humans have been ingesting edible fungus mushrooms for generations. These vegetables come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. In India, wild mushrooms are widely available and can be found in local markets, street vendors and grocery stores. However, many people do not consume mushrooms because of their texture or simply because of the myths attached to them as it is a fungus. But you would be surprised to know that mushrooms are high in nutrients, low in calories and totally safe to eat in your everyday meals. This food also has the ability to adapt to the taste of the spices that you add to it.





(Also Read: Mushroom Nutrition: Benefits Of Mushrooms And Interesting Ways To Add Them To Your Diet)

Mushrooms contain vitamin D which is helpful in burning belly fat

Health Benefit Of Mushrooms: Mushrooms are known to be a good source of vitamin D, low in calories, helps in weight loss and boosts the immune system.

If you are starting with cooking mushrooms and unsure what to make, we have just the recipe. An easy to make butter garlic mushroom is tasty and ready in 15 minutes.





(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Tawa Mushroom Hara Pyaza At Home)

Butter-Garlic Mushroom Recipe:

To make this recipe, you would need one cup of mushrooms, one tablespoon of garlic, one tablespoon of oregano, two tablespoons of butter, salt and pepper according to taste.





First, wash your mushrooms properly under running water and boil them till they are soft. In a pan, add butter and garlic. Let the flavour of garlic get infused in butter. Then add the mushrooms and throw in salt, pepper and oregano. Cook this on a medium flame for 10 minutes and garnish with mint leaves!





For full recipe, click here.