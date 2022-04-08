We are well aware of the Bengali cuisine and its love for fish. From spicy and robust fish curries to exotic steamed fish dishes or a comforting macher jhol, there is no dearth of ideas when it comes to enjoying fish when in Bengal. For a state obsessed with fish and other sea food, we do not give prawns or chingri (as it is called in the local Bengali language) the limelight that it deserves. Sure, fish may take up the prize of being the best, but chingri curries are not far behind when it comes to tasting the magic of the cuisine. In fact, there are more than a couple of delicious varieties of chingri curries that you can make and treat your friends and family. Interested to known about the best Bengali chingri curries? Here are 5 that you must try once!





Prawn curries are great to pair with rice

5 Of The Best Chingri Curries From Bengali Cuisine:

1. Chingri Malai Curry: (Our Top Recommendation)

Creamy, luscious and delicious, these are the words that define Chigri Malai curry. Flavoured with a host of delectable spices such as cumin, chilli, turmeric and garam masala, this prawn curry will be the ultimate winner on your dinner table when served with cooked rice. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chingri Torkari:

With a much simple and comforting take, this Chingri torkari (curry) will be your next favourite for all your dinner parties. Juicy, succulent prawns are cooked in hot spices, and are oozing with flavours and a rich creamy texture. A strong hint of mustard seed paste takes the dish to the next level. Click here for the recipe.





3. Bhapa Chingri:

A traditional Bengali dish, Bhapa Chingri has marinated prawns mixed in a spicy coconut, mustard and chilli sauce. Baked to perfection, this Bengali prawn dish is perfect to prepare for guests at home. You can serve this with rice or chapati. Click here for the recipe.





Bengali style chingri curies are usually made with coconut.

4. Jhinge Chingri Posto:

Made with ridge gourd (torai), potatoes and prawns, the Jhinge Chingri posto curry is a hearty curry to have for a beautiful homemade lunch. With a simple ingredient list and a not-so-complicated recipe, you can make this comforting dish on repeat. Rich, flavourful, yet easy, this chingri curry is a must-try. Click here for the recipe.





5. Daab Chingri:

Made with tender coconut, paanch phoran and a rich mustard seed paste, this luscious and ultra-juicy daab chingri curry should definitely not be missed. Relish the exquisite taste of authentic Bengali cuisine, this aromatic delicacy will get you hooked forever. Click here for the recipe.





There you have it, try these chingri curries whenever you want to experience the magic of Bengali seafood dishes.