Have you ever noticed an Indian thali closely? If yes, then you must have seen a range of elements in it, each having its unique taste, texture, and purpose. Besides the dal, rice, sabzi, and roti, there are accompaniments like fryums, salad, achar, papad, and of course, raita. Possibly one of the most underrated dishes in any thali, raita is known for its versatility and pack of flavours that elevate your meal experience in just no time. We believe that a bowl of raita can make any food taste just better. That's not all. Raita is also easy on the stomach and helps aid digestion, courtesy of the rich probiotic content in it. Keeping its popularity in mind, we got you a unique raita recipe that is not only flavourful but also adds a splash of colour to your meals. It's green boondi raita. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Uma Raghuraman.





What Is So Special About Green Boondi Raita? Can You Have It With Your Daily Meals?

Indian cuisine has a range of raita options to offer. From the simple salt-pepper raita to the delicious vegetable raita, pineapple raita and more, we have different types of recipes for different palates. One such unique option is green boondi raita - a colourful version of the classic boondi raita. All you need to do is, add some mint and coriander to the raita to make it yet flavourful. Moreover, adding these elements makes the dish vitamin C-enriched - a perfect option to add to your daily diet.

Green Boondi Raita Recipe | Step-By-Step Recipe To Make Green Boondi Raita:

The recipe is super simple and a perfect mix of green chutney and boondi raita. To make the dish, you need curd, boondi, coriander leaves, mint leaves and chaat masala. Let's take you through.





Step 1. Whisk the curd well. Keep it aside.





Step 2. Take coriander, mint, boondi and green chilli in a grinder and make a paste.





Step 3. Add the paste to the curd and whisk well.





Step 4. Add boondi and chaat masala as per your taste and mix it all.





Step 5. Adjust water for the texture and serve with your meal.

