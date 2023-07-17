Raita is a staple in every Indian thali. Made with yogurt (dahi), it is one of the most common food items that pairs well with rice, biryani, paratha, roti, and every possible dish you can think of. But what makes it stand out is its benefits and versatility. Raita acts as a palate cleanser and boosts gut health, courtesy of the probiotic-rich dahi used in the recipe. A bowl of raita helps kick-start digestion, promotes weight loss, and manages blood pressure and cholesterol levels in the body. The recipe includes various other spices and ingredients that can be customized according to your palate. Some prefer it simple with cumin and black salt, while others enjoy the crunch of boondi in their raita. Then there are those who relish mixed veg raita, which includes the goodness of cucumber, carrot, beetroot, and green chilli.

While we agree that vegetable raita is good for health, there's one particular ingredient that can take away all its goodness - and that is an onion. Unlike most other dishes where onions are used for crunch, flavour, and aroma, pairing them with dahi makes the dish hazardous for health. Let's elaborate further.

Also Read: How To Use Onions: Different Types Of Onions And Their Uses

Photo Credit: iStock

Why You Should Not Pair Onion With Dahi | How Onion Reacts When Mixed With Dahi:

According to Ayurveda, dahi and onion are considered 'virudh anna,' meaning a food pairing with opposite effects. While dahi is cool in nature, onions are considered hot, and when the two come together, they create an imbalance of the doshas - vata, pitta, and kapha - in your body. This leads to several health issues, with the most common ones being indigestion, acidity, bloating, and others.

Some experts further state that this imbalance creates excess heat in the body and increases toxin levels, which may lead to skin allergies and reactions, including rashes, eczema, and psoriasis, to name a few. In some cases, the reaction can also be severe, leading to vomiting and food poisoning.

What Is The Right Way To Add Onion To Dahi?

Onions contain Sulphuric compounds that add a heat and zingy sensation to your palate when eaten raw. However, these compounds are sensitive to heat and oxidation, which means frying onions and then adding them to dahi reduces their reactive power.

All you need to do is fry the onions to reduce the level of Sulphur in them and then add them to dahi, but of course in moderation. This is because heating or frying doesn't eliminate the nutrients; it just reduces their potency. So, adding them in moderation makes the raita both tasty and safe for consumption.

Meanwhile, here's a veg raita recipe that excludes onions.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.