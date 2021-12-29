Snacking on steaming hot Chinese food on a cold winter evening brings a warm smile to every foodie's face. From chilli paneer, spring rolls, chop suey, chow mein to chicken lollipops, all these delicious Chinese recipes hold a special place in our hearts. Chinese cuisine has become an important part of our street food! The spiciness and tantalising flavours of street Chinese are preferred by spice lovers. Little do people know that the spicy Chinese we know and love is only unique to our country. These vibrant flavours can't be found anywhere else besides India, making this branch of the cuisine (Indo-Chinese) even more special. Today, we have brought to you a special recipe from the Indo-Chinese cuisine, chilli garlic prawns.





This delicious dish has the spicy, garlicky flavours of Indo-Chinese to a classic seafood delicacy, the prawns. The recipe is very similar to the preparation of chilli chicken, the prawns are fried and then cooked in the chilli garlic sauce. These chilli garlic prawns can be served as a party snack or as a dinner, with fried rice/hakka noodles.

Chilli Garlic Prawns Recipe: How To Make Chilli Garlic Prawns

For this recipe, the prawns will be first batter-fried and then cooked in a spicy sauce. In a mixing bowl, add flour, cornflour, garlic-ginger paste, soy sauce, pepper powder and eggs. Whisk it well. Coat the prawns in the batter and fry them till they are golden. Keep this aside.

Heat oil in a pan. Saute ginger, garlic, spring onion, green chillies and capsicum. Next, add the pepper, soy sauce and chilli sauce. Pour in water and slurry, mix it well till a thick sauce is ready. Add the fried prawns and stir well. Season it with salt and vinegar. The prawns are ready!





Try out this recipe and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



