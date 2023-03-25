Do you like doing something special for your breakfast on the weekend? Perhaps you opt for pancakes or waffles to treat yourself. Perhaps you load your bread with extra cheese as a reward for surviving the week. Maybe you skip breakfast altogether because you'd rather sleep till noon! Whatever our preferences, many of us like marking the weekend with a unique treat. If you're looking for a special breakfast dish, we've got you covered. We have come up with a recipe for making yummy egg muffins at home. Don't let the word muffins confuse you - they are not sweet, but savoury. Find out more below.





Also Read: Looking For Healthy Muffin Recipes? We Have 7 Options For You To Try At Home

Weekend Breakfast: Why You Should Try Egg Muffins

They are a fun way to cook eggs

There are a lot of ways in which you can prepare eggs, but you must have tried most of them by now. These muffins are a cool way to experiment with eggs, in a non-disastrous way. What's more, they are usually topped with cheese, which melts beautifully as the muffins bake. Sounds delicious, doesn't it?

They are quick and easy to make

You only need 5-10 minutes of prep time for these muffins. No complex techniques or fancy ingredients are required - just your love for eggs and your willingness to try something new!





Also Read: How To Make Bakery-Style Blueberry Muffin At Home

You can customise them any way you want

Just like omelettes, you can mix the eggs for the muffins with whatever spices and veggies you want. Onions, tomatoes, capsicums, parsley, black pepper, chilli flakes, etc. remain the most common choices, but feel free to play around with them. You can also add finely chopped pieces of chicken or mushroom to take the muffins to the next level.

They are loaded with nutrients

Eggs are powerhouses of minerals that have wide-ranging health benefits. Eggs are an excellent source of protein and calcium. They support healthy bones, heart, brain and much more! The champion ingredient of these muffins is eggs, you can rest assured that this is a healthy indulgence.

They can be stored for future use

You can freeze egg muffins for 2-3 days and reheat them before eating. Ensure that they are cooled completely before you refrigerate them.





We hope we have convinced you to try egg muffins. Find out how to cook them below.





Also Read: Banana Bread Muffins - The Latest Viral Recipe You Should Try Today

How To Make Egg Muffins At Home | Easy Recipe For Delicious Egg Muffins

In a large bowl, break eggs and whisk them along with the seasonings of your choice. Add chopped veggies and chopped pieces of salami/ sausage/ mushroom (optional). Mix well. Grease muffin tins well and fills them three-quarters of the way to the top with the egg mixture. Add shredded cheese on top. Bake for around 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees until golden brown. Enjoy hot.

Click here for the full recipe.





Try making these savoury muffins today and see how they turn out. Who knows? You might start cooking eggs in this way every day!