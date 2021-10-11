Muffins make for a great choice when you want to devour a baked sweet delicacy. They are perfect as a post-meal dessert or even as a breakfast option. We know, the mere mention of the word ‘muffin' has activated your cravings, and you might be thinking of rushing to your neighbourhood bakery, or at least scrolling through a food aggregator app to order some in. But hold on, please! We are here to tell you how to make muffins at home, with a healthy spin, and relish them to your heart's content.





We have curated a list of 7 healthy muffin recipes that are high on taste:





1) Mango And Blueberry Muffins





This is a great way to have muffins with the goodness of mangoes and blueberries packed in. Doesn't this make you think why have raw fruits when you can have them studded in delectable muffins? This recipe is basically of a mango muffin with a hint of blueberries. Well, when mango season is over, you can make these with canned ones!

Mango and blueberries are delicious fruits

2) Oat And Nut Muffins

You may have already made the regular muffins, but it's time to step up your game. And what could be healthier than oats and nuts? Take some toasted almonds, cashews, walnuts, and whip up some oat and nut muffins for yourself.





3) Cinnamon Carrot Muffins





Bake some fluffy carrot muffins to treat your loved ones. Carrot and cinnamon go well and there's no reason this muffin won't work for you. Of course, you can add a few nuts for that crunch in every bite. Carrots are rich in fibre that help in the process of digestion.

Both carrots and cinnamon are good for digestion

4) Pumpkin And Feta Muffins





Pumpkin works great for sweet delicacies and when you throw in some feta cheese, you can bet on a highly flavourful dessert. Do not forget to sprinkle sesame seeds on top before you put toss them into the oven. For those of you who didn't know, pumpkin is highly nutritious.





5) Banana Walnut Muffins





This is a perfect way to treat your guests when you are running out of time and want to prepare something in a jiffy. This one is a healthy breakfast option too. Make the batter using flour, baking soda, mashed banana, chopped walnuts, vanilla, salt and eggs.

Bake an easy banana muffin today!

6) Bran Whole Wheat Muffins





Give a healthy touch to your muffins with bran whole wheat without compromising on the taste. You'll need to prepare some apple sauce for this one. If you make a big batch, store it in a jar in the refrigerator and bring it out every time you wish to make these muffins.





7) Microwave Eggless Muffins





If you are someone who stays away from eggs, we have a solution for you. These eggless muffins get ready in just 15 minutes, but we can't promise that they won't vanish within 15 minutes after you bake and serve them up.

Try having some eggless muffins

Are you already heading to the kitchen to make some muffins for yourself? Let us know which one you chose.