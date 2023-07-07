Kheer is one of the most beloved Indian desserts. It never fails to provide comfort while satisfying our sweet cravings. That's because it can be enjoyed chilled when the weather is hot or warm during monsoon and winter. Kheer is a milk-based sweet dish and usually contains one or more types of dry fruits. But its other ingredients can vary. There are many delicious versions of kheer out there. If you want a particularly rich recipe, we recommend Dates and Apple Kheer. This rice-free vermicelli kheer is sure to delight whoever tastes it, with its delicate flavours and amazing texture.

Also Read: Love Rice Kheer? This Rava Kheer Is A Quick-Fix Version That'll Change Your Mind

Is Date And Apple Kheer Healthy?

Date and apple kheer also contains dry fruits and vermicelli. Photo Credit: iStock

All of the ingredients of this kheer are great for health, except refined sugar. The recipe has suggested a quantity based on general taste and preference. But if you're looking to be more conscious of your sugar consumption, want to lose weight or have blood sugar-related problems, we recommend reducing the sugar or substituting it with organic jaggery. The kheer will still be slightly sweet because dates are a natural sweetener. This special kheer is also wholesome because it contains a good quantity of dry fruits. These provide healthy fats, nutrients and antioxidants that are quite important for health. As for apples, you already know the famous saying. This recipe is an interesting way to enjoy this fruit in a dessert that is neither oversweet nor baked.

Also Read: Banana Kheer For Breakfast Or Dessert? Try The Healthy Recipe And Decide

How To Make Date And Apple Kheer | Quick And Easy Recipe For Date-Apple Vermicelli Kheer

Photo Credit: iStock

In a saucepan or thick-bottomed kadhai, boil apples, dates and sugar/ jaggery with water. After around 10 minutes, allow this mixture to cool. Heat ghee and roast sliced/ chopped almonds, pistachios as well as raisins. Keep aside. In the same saucepan, add roasted vermicelli and saute for a few minutes. Next, add the milk and cook it while stirring continuously. Add the apple-date mixture to the milk and, later, cardamom powder/ saffron to the vessel. Mix in the roasted dry fruits with the milk and stir for another few minutes. Enjoy the kheer warm or refrigerate it and serve chilled later on.





For the detailed recipe for Date And Apple Kheer, click here.





When you're craving a different type of dessert or when you have guests coming over, make this kheer and let us know how you like it!

Also Read: How To Make Thick And Creamy Kheer At Home - 5 Easy Tips To Follow