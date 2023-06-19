Have you ever wondered what makes South Indian dishes a popular choice across India? Is it the burst of flavours or the comfort that you get after having every meal? We feel it is a balance of both, along with some health benefits that makes South Indian cuisine loved by one and all. Today, we will talk about one such popular dish, called lemon rice. Made with basmati rice, an adequate amount of lemon juice and the quintessential South Indian tadka masala including mustard seeds, curry leaves, red chilli, chana dal and peanuts, lemon rice is the perfect quick fix you can think of on a busy weekday afternoon. The best part is, you can have it year-round, even during the scorching summers.

In this article, we will bring your attention to some major reasons why you must consider lemon rice as your regular summer lunch. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Lemon Rice A Perfect Summer Meal:

The answer lies in the ingredients. As mentioned earlier, it is made with steamed basmati rice, lemon juice, curry leaves, mustard seeds and a few common kitchen ingredients. Each of these ingredients comes with its fair share of nutrients that help cool down our gut and fight the extreme heat outside. Let's elucidate further.

5 Health Benefits Of Lemon Rice:

1. Loads up on vitamin C:

By now, we all know lemon is one of the potent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants. Both these properties help flush out toxins, protecting us from the free radicals generated by sun rays, heat, pollution and other factors during the summer. Besides, it also keeps us hydrated and balances the water level in the body.

2. Instant cooling effect in the gut:

During summer, we feel a constant uneasiness in our guts. You can blame it on the heat and dehydration that not only slows down metabolism but also leads to bloating and acidity. This is where lemon and lemon-based recipes come in handy. As per Ayurveda, lemon is a cooling property that helps balance the vata, pitta and kapha in your body. This may further help you prevent heatstroke.

3. Promotes digestion:

Spices like hing, jeera and mustard seeds, when heated, release essential oils that help promote metabolism and digestion, regulating a healthy balance in your body. Healthy metabolism also helps the production of the microbiome in the gut which largely affects the immunity system positively.

4. Balances iron and water content:

We have already mentioned that lemon juice contains vitamin C which helps balance the water level in the body. But what you also need to know is that rice has a high-water content that makes it easy to digest. That's not all. Rice is also considered a natural coolant that reduces body heat instantly.

5. Produces electrolytes:

It's only the lemon rice that makes a perfect summer dish. What goes along with it, also adds to its benefits. Traditionally, lemon rice is paired with pickle, which contains a good amount of potassium and sodium - the nutrients responsible for electrolyte production in the body. Besides, pickles also help you digest food faster.

If the above theories have convinced you enough to add lemon rice to your summer diet, then here's a recipe for you to try.

Lemon rice makes for a perfect summer meal

How To Make South Indian Lemon Rice At Home:

Lemon rice is possibly one of the easiest recipes you can think of during hectic weekdays. All you need to do is, toss steamed rice with masalas, add lemon juice to it and relish. But remember, always add lemon juice at the end and on low heat as vitamin C is heat-sensitive. For the unversed, cooking lemon juice on high heat may destroy the vitamins and enzymes in it.

Pair the lemon rice with mango pickle and papad and put together a meal in less than half an hour. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Enjoy your meal!