South Indian cuisine is known to be one of the healthiest in India. Many dishes in this part of the region are made using lentils and healthy oils and flours. South Indian food is super light yet so flavourful and wholesome, which is why it enjoys huge admiration, especially among people who are trying to lose weight. You get to enjoy a wide range of mouth-watering delicacies without compromising on health. What else would a person on a diet really want? Today, we bring you one such yummy recipe from South India that you can enjoy and add to your weight loss diet: cucumber rice.

Does Cucumber Rice Help With Weight Loss?

Cucumber rice, also known as vellarikkai sadam, is great for weight loss. This is because it is low in calories and has high fibre content. Including cucumber rice in your diet may prevent you from overeating, as it'll keep you fuller for longer. Additionally, it'll also help you stay hydrated, which is quite beneficial during the summer.

What To Pair With Cucumber Rice?

Cucumber rice tastes good on its own. But if you wish to pair it with something additional, raita would be the best option. It will further boost its nutrient content. You may also pair it with coconut chutney or sambar. And if you're wondering when's the best time to eat cucumber rice, we recommend you make it for lunch or dinner.

Cucumber Rice Recipe: How To Make Cucumber Rice

To make cucumber rice, first, heat ghee in a kadhai set on a low-medium flame. Add jeera, mustard seeds, curry leaves, dry red chillies, chana dal, and urad dal. Saute for 2-3 minutes, or until the seeds start to splutter. Now add in the peanuts and cashew nuts and mix well. Add grated cucumber, coconut, salt, and hing. Then, add the cooked rice to the kadhai and combine everything together. Top it with fresh coriander leaves and some more cashew nuts, and enjoy! Cucumber rice is ready!

Try out this delicious cucumber rice recipe and add it to your weight loss diet. If you're on the hunt for more such weight-loss recipes, click here.