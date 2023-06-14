Summers in India can be exhausting, with the extreme weather draining every ounce of energy from the body. However, what keeps us going are the soul-soothing foods offered by the cuisine. The food culture in India is deep, diverse, and fascinating, and each season brings something special to cheer us up. For instance, summer is all about cool and comforting meals. No matter which region you explore, you will find unique dishes specially prepared to combat the heat. One popular option from the Konkan belt is sol kadhi. Made with tangy and refreshing kokum and freshly pressed coconut milk, it is extensively consumed across Maharashtra, Goa, and adjacent areas. Just like chaas from Northern India and rasam in the South, sol kadhi is quite a fixture in the summer thalis of the Konkan region.

However, if you delve deeper, you will discover different versions of this unique drink that can also be used as a side dish to pair with rice. We were recently introduced to one such version that makes for a classic kadhi with a tangy twist. Sounds interesting? Here, you prepare a proper besan kadhi by replacing yogurt/buttermilk with kokum water. That's it. This minimal replacement not only provides a new approach to sol kadhi but also adds a variation to the list of different types of kadhis from across India.

Photo Credit: IStock

Sol Kadhi vs Kokum Kadhi: What Is the Difference?

While kokum plays a key role in both recipes, you will find some striking differences in the recipe, ingredients, and cooking techniques. Here they are:

1. Ingredients:

While a classic sol kadhi includes freshly pressed coconut milk, kokum kadhi is prepared by mixing besan with kokum water.

2. Cooking technique:

While kokum kadhi follows the exact cooking process of a typical besan kadhi, sol kadhi involves soaking and setting the mixture. For kokum kadhi, you prepare the mix, add tadka, and boil it for some time, whereas, for sol kadhi, kokum water is mixed with coconut milk and set for hours before consumption. No tadka or excess flavours are added to sol kadhi.

3. Serving process:

As mentioned earlier, sol kadhi is consumed like chaas. It serves as a refreshing drink that provides instant relief after coming home from outside. On the other hand, kokum kadhi helps you put together a wholesome meal with rice and papad.

Photo Credit: istock

Kokum Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Kokum Kadhi

It is a very simple recipe that can be prepared with a few ingredients at home. Start by soaking kokum for at least 30 minutes. Then strain the water and mix besan into it, letting it rest for some time. Make sure the besan is properly dissolved to avoid any lumps in your meal.

Now, prepare a tadka with mustard seeds, jeera, hing, and other ingredients, and add it to the kokum-besan mix. Boil for some time, and you have a soulful kadhi ready to be relished. We love adding some garlic and green chilli for added crunch and aroma. Click here for the detailed recipe.

