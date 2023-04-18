If you are bored with the same aam panna, bael sherbet and nimbu paani during summer, then here we have the perfect drink to change your palate. It's the soulful kokomo sherbet. Made with tangy kokum squash, this drink finds its roots in the Maharashtrian cuisine. It is widely prepared across the state and often makes for a perfect alternative for the common drinks of nimbu paani and shikanji. And guess what, it is super healthy too! Primarily grown in the Western Ghat region, kokum is packed with a range of nutrients to beat the scorching summer heat. You can also find its wide usage in several recipes across the Maharashtrian, Goan and overall Konkan food culture. Are you convinced enough to try out the drink? If yes, then without further ado, let's get going. But first, let us tell you the benefits of drinking kokomo sherbet.





Also Read: From Sharbat To Lassi: 5 Kokum Drinks To Beat The Summer Heat

Why You Should Include Kokomo Sherbet In Your Summer Diet? Health Benefits Of The Drink:

As mentioned earlier, kokum - the primary ingredient in the drink - is widely used in Konkani cuisine. One of the major reasons for the same is its nutritional properties that help maintain overall health in the extreme climate of the region. Besides, kokum also adds a layer of flavour in the dish you add it to. Here are some major health benefits of kokum:

1. Keeps you cool:

Kokum, used in the drink, is probably one of the best fruits to maintain your body temperature. It will not only keep you cool, but may also help you prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

2. Prevents oxidative stress:

The drink is also known to be loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These further help us flush out toxins and prevent our body from free radical damages and seasonal diseases.

3. Promotes healthy skin:

It is vitamin C-enriched too. Vitamin C helps retain body's water level, further nourishing the skin from within. It also helps prevent skin from drying up and also slows down the process of ageing.

4. Prevents bloating:

The antioxidants in the drink help regulate proper digestion and metabolism, which further prevents bloating, bowel issues and other gut-related problems.

5. Prevents allergic reactions:

During summer, we often experience several allergic reactions in the body. Here, kokum comes in handy. It has properties that not only help prevent inflammation, but also lower the risk of allergies in the body.





Also Read: Sol Kadhi Recipe: Watch How To Make Authentic Konkani Sol Kadhi For Summers

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Maharashtrian Kokomo Sherbet: A 5-Minute Recipe For You:

You can make kokomo sherbet using the same method that is followed while preparing shikanji. All you need to do is, replace nimbu with kokum. You need to start by preparing a kokum squash. Just take overnight soaked kokum and sugar in a grinder and prepare a semi-solid paste.





You can use this squash to make the drink immediately. Or, you can also store it in refrigerator for later use. Just make sure you store the drink in an air-tight glass bottle.





Now, when you have the squash ready, mix it with a jug of water, add salt, roasted jeera powder and pounded mint leaves to it. Give it a stir and serve in glasses. Top the drink with some ice cubes and relish. Click here for the detailed recipe of Maharashtrian kokomo sherbet.





Happy Summer, everyone!



