Bhutta, also known as corn on the cob, is one of the most loved snacks during monsoon. You'll find multiple vendors selling this mouth-watering snack in every nook and cranny of the city. However, when making it at home, we often fail to achieve the same street-style flavour. The bhutta may lack that distinct charred flavour or tanginess found in the ones available on the streets. This makes us wonder, where are we going wrong? Is there a special ingredient they use? The answer is NO! All you have to do is be mindful of certain things, and you'll be able to recreate it perfectly in your kitchen. And guess what, we have decoded the secret for you. Check it out.

Cooking Tips | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Street-Style Masala Bhutta At Home:

1. Make your own spice mix

The spice mix is what makes bhutta taste so delicious. Typically, bhutta is seasoned with chaat masala, red chilli powder, and salt. While you can surely use store-bought masalas, they lack the freshness of homemade masalas. It may require extra effort, but go ahead and make your own masala mix. It'll make your bhutta taste even better.

2. Grill the bhutta well

The bhutta that you get on the streets is cooked on an open gas stove fueled by charcoal. To make it at home, you'll have to directly grill it over your kitchen gas stove. While doing so, ensure that all the sides are grilled properly. If you don't pay attention, your bhutta will lack that charred flavour that makes it so beloved. So, remember to keep twisting it from all sides.

3. Brush with butter

Butter has the power to make anything taste better. Once your bhutta is nicely charred, brush it with a generous amount of butter. This would help give your bhutta a nice, rich flavour. Imagine biting into a crispy bhutta oozing with butter. Delicious, right? We're sure you wouldn't want to miss out on this heavenly feeling.

4. Sprinkle spice mix generously

After brushing your bhutta with butter, sprinkle it with the spice mix you prepared. The spice mix is what gives the bhutta its masaledaar flavour. It goes without saying that you must sprinkle it over with all your heart. For maximum flavour, ensure that all the sides are coated well. Apart from the three spices mentioned above, you can even sprinkle any additional spices as per your preference.

5. Squeeze lemon juice over it

To give your bhutta the ultimate street-style flavour, squeeze lemon juice over it. Its tanginess will take the flavour of your bhutta up a notch. Moreover, the combination of tangy lemon juice and butter works like magic. Just like the spice mix, ensure that you squeeze the lemon juice all over the bhutta.





Follow these easy tips the next time you make masala bhutta at home. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.