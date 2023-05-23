There's something about the distinctive texture of naan that makes it so satisfying. This is why many of us prefer pairing our gravies and sabzi with naan rather than rotis or parathas. One way to enjoy naan, even more, is to add yummy stuffing inside it. This is similar to how you make stuffed kulchas. And one of the most popular filling choices is good old paneer! The best thing about paneer is not only its texture but also its versatility. You can combine it with many other ingredients to make different versions of stuffed naan. Get started with our top recipes:

Here Are 5 Easy And Delicious Stuffed Paneer Naan Recipes

1. Classic Paneer Naan

You can make one naan dough and opt for different types of paneer stuffing. Photo Credit: iStock

You can make this yummy naan at home without yeast or a tandoor. Just follow our instructions for making it on a tawa. This classic version has a stuffing made of paneer, chillies, garam masala and coriander. For the dough, you will need maida, sooji, curds, oil and a little baking soda. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Palak Paneer Naan

Using the same dough as the above recipe, you can also make a different type of naan. This one has a wholesome and delicious palak paneer filling. Instead of scooping up a palak gravy, you can get all of the flavours in the form of this stuffed naan instead. Along with spinach and paneer, you also need onion, chillies and certain spices for the stuffing. Find the recipe for the filling here.

3. Cheesy Paneer Naan

If you want to make the naan more indulgent, then make this special cheesy naan. The softness of the paneer and the stringy texture of the cheese make this naan quite irresistible. To take it to the next level, use spices like cumin, amchur, chilli powder and others. Click here for the stuffing recipe. Who needs pizza when you have this amazing naan?

4. Aloo Paneer Naan

This Hyderabadi-style recipe combines the goodness of aloo (potatoes) and paneer in a single naan. Our mouths are already watering! The two ingredients are mixed with ginger-garlic, chillies, coriander, chaat masala and more to make this stuffed treat. Here's the complete recipe.

5. Achari Paneer Naan

If you don't have much time, you can rely on achari paneer naan. For the stuffing, all you have to do is mix grated paneer with chopped ginger, garlic, salt and a spoonful of achar. That's it! If you want an especially spicy and tangy stuffed naan, this one is the way to go. Find the full recipe here.





