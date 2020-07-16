Watch: Recipe Revealed! Dhaba Restaurant Shares Its Popular Palak Paneer Recipe (Video Inside)

Palak paneer is undoubtedly an all-time favourite dish in the North Indian cuisine

Highlights Palak paneer is undoubtedly an all-time favourite dish in the North India

Year-round availability of spinach has made this dish a common affair

Chef shares some tips to keep a spinach paste ready before-hand

Imagine a plate of dal tadka and jeera aloo with butter-layered tandoori roti from a roadside food joint! If you are already slurping, then this special surprise will surely make you grin ear to ear. We have found Delhi's famous Dhaba restaurant's much-loved palak paneer recipe for all you readers of NDTV Food. Shared by Chef Ravi Saxena, this recipe also reveals the secrets to its lip-smacking taste. Let's give it a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Dhaba Restaurant-Special Palak Paneer:

Also Read: Yellow Dal Tadka Recipe From Dhaba Restaurant Is A Must-Try











Loaded with cream and butter, palak paneer is undoubtedly an all-time favourite dish in the North Indian cuisine. Although it is majorly associated with winter diet, year-round availability of spinach has made this dish a common affair in almost every kitchen.

Traditionally, preparing the spinach puree plays an important role in Palak paneer recipe; but to curtail down the cooking time, Chef Ravi Saxena shares some tips to keep a spinach paste ready before-hand. "To make the palak paste, first boil the spinach leaves in water with one-fourth teaspoon of salt. After a minute, take the leaves out and transfer them in a cold-water bowl to keep the colour intact. Finally, drain the excess water, pour the leaves in a blender and make a smooth paste," he shared.





Here's The Written Recipe For Dhaba Restaurant-Special Palak Paneer:

Prep Time: 30 minutes





Cook Time: 15 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





200 g paneer, cut in cubes





1 cup spinach paste





Half tbsp chopped garlic





Half tbsp chopped ginger





2-3 chopped green chilli





1 tsp garam masala powder





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tbsp oil





1 tbsp butter





2 tbsp fresh cream





Water as required





Salt to taste





Chili oil for garnish





1 dry red chili for garnish





Method:





In a pan, pour oil and heat it.





Add the chopped ginger, chopped garlic and chopped green chilies. Cook for a while.





Add spinach paste and pour water to it.





Add garam masala powder, dried fenugreek leaves





Add the cubes of paneer into the pan and mix well.





Add fresh cream and butter. Stir for a while.





Take it out in a bowl and add some fresh cream to it.





Garnish with chili oil and a dry red chili.





Pair this appetising bowl of palak paneer with roti or paratha and put together a lavish meal to beat the mid-week blues!





Let us know how you like it in the comment section below.







