Are you also a hardcore lover of chicken? If yes, then we know that by now you've had all kinds of chicken recipes - whether it is a tikka in gravy or any curry, the love for these dishes is so much so that it could be your go-to order in any restaurant. After all, the succulent and juicy chicken pieces just melt in your mouth and give you an explosion of flavour in the first bite itself. From chilli chicken to kukkad jhol, you might have tasted a lot of recipes. So today, for you to indulge in something new and crunchy, we bring you a recipe of cheese chicken kebabs! These chicken kebabs with the yummy cheese pull will be a hit on your dining table, and people of all ages will love to have it.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chicken Lababdar Under 30 Minutes)

These chicken kebabs with the yummy cheese pull will be a hit

With a twist of foreign flavours and Indian tikka - the cheese chicken kebabs are succulent and marinated in a delicious mix of cheese, coriander, and spices that are grilled to perfection. So without waiting any further let's take a look at this super tempting recipe.

Here Is The Recipe Of Cheese Chicken Kebabs | Cheese Chicken Kebabs Recipe

First, take chicken thighs and cut them into small pieces. Then mix garlic, ginger and yellow chilli powder to make the marinade. Coat the chicken well with the marinade and leave it to rest for a while.





Now in a bowl, add cheese and yoghurt and mix well till it becomes paste-like. Add gram flour, green cardamom powder, yellow chilli powder, mace powder, nutmeg powder and mix to combine. Now throw in black rock salt, coriander leaves, oil and mix well again.





(Also Read: Is There Anything As Good As Butter Chicken? This Chicken Changezi Will Surprise You)





Add the chicken to this and make sure the marinade coats all the pieces well. Once done, cook the chicken on your pan or in an oven.





Lastly, serve it with chutney and onions and garnish with mint leaves!





For the full recipe of cheese chicken kebabs, click here.





Make this yummy chicken recipe, and let us know how you liked it.