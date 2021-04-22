Summer is here and so is the time to binge on fresh and juicy watermelon. It is, in fact, one of those very few things that cheer us up amidst the scorching heat. From having it as is to making juice and smoothies with it - we make the most of this refreshing fruit. Besides adding some goodness to the season, watermelon has a high water content that helps flush out toxins and keeps us hydrated. This further promotes healthy metabolism and glowing skin. Watermelon also helps us fight several seasonal problems. Hence, health experts always advise to make the most of every seasonal produce (fruits and vegetables).

To make watermelon yet more appealing for you, we found a summer special recipe that is loved by one and all - it is cool yummy watermelon popsicle. Sounds delicious, right? And the best part about this recipe in, you just need 2 ingredients for the preparation - watermelon and sugar. All you need to do is, blend watermelon and sugar together and pour it in a popsicle mould and refrigerate. You may also replace sugar with condensed milk to give your popsicle a milky twist. Trust us, it is as simple as it sounds. Click here to know more.

All you need for preparing this watermelon popsicle is to get hold of a pretty popsicle mould to get the desired shape. Don't have a popsicle mould at home? Fret not, we have got you covered.

Here're 5 Popsicle Mould Options For You:

Get hold of one of these popsicle moulds, water melon and sugar/condensed milk and prepare some yummy popsicles today.

