How many of the unique Maggi recipes have you tried till now? If you scroll through the internet, you would find countless Maggi recipes with unique combinations. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that experimental Maggi recipes are the buzzword in the world of gastronomy today. From Maggi pakoda to Oreo Maggi, variations are many, leaving us amused, surprised and even shocked at times. While some of these recipes are a hit among all, some have called for huge criticism. But nothing could stop the world from carrying on with the experimentations and our search for new recipes. We recently came across one such unique variation called Maggi sandwich.

About Maggi Sandwich:

Sandwich is a universal food and there's no denying it. You can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, in fact, any time of the day. The recipe has numerous variations too - you can literally stuff anything in between two slices of bread to prepare a sandwich; and surprisingly, it never tastes bad. With spicy masala Maggi, stuffed in bread slices and toasted to perfection, Maggi sandwich brings the best of both worlds on a plate. It is not only easy to make, but also helps you curb those untimely hunger pangs. And during the weekends, it makes for a perfect treat to pair with movie and game sessions.

Weekend Special: How To Make Maggi Sandwich:

We bring you a special recipe for Maggi sandwich shared by popular chef Ajay Chopra, on his Instagram handle. "Maggie + sandwich?? Yesss," writes the chef on the social media post. To start with, prepare masala Maggi with onion, tomato, Maggi masala and red chilli. Then spread butter on four slices of bread and add the Maggi on two. Add some cheese and freshly chopped coriander leaves on the top and cover it with the other two bread slices. Heat a sandwich grill and toast until brown and crisp. Enjoy the sandwich hot with ketchup on the sides.

Watch the detailed recipe here:

Try this unique Maggi recipe this weekend and let us know if it was a hit or fail for you. Meanwhile, here are some other creative Maggi recipes for you to try.





Have an indulgent weekend, everyone!