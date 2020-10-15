Navratri 2020: Planning To Fast? Here's An Immunity-Boosting Navratri Vrat Menu With Recipes

Navratri is a Hindu festival of 9 days

The festive season is here but it doesn't feel quite the same. While the excitement levels are on a rise, the fear of stepping out refuses to leave our mind. And somewhere, it is right to be a little cautious. Perhaps this year, the best way to celebrate is to stay indoors, as much as possible and work towards building your immunity. The nine-day long festival Navratri is just around the corner, and a lot of people are planning to observe the ritualistic fasts or Navratri vrat. If you too are planning to fast this Navratri, and you think options are too limited to focus on building immunity, then you may be underestimating the power of the ingredients around you.





Vrat superfoods like sabudana, makhana and kuttu are a treasure of antioxidants that help fight free radical activity and strengthen immunity while ensuring a steady inflow of nutrients.





Another vrat staple dahi or curd is a probiotic, which helps strengthen the gut microbiome. A healthy gut can do wonders for immunity studies claim.





Fresh fruits of all kinds are also permissible and we all know for how long fruits have been our closest aides in fighting risk of infection.





So without further ado, here's a fully planned immunity-boosting Navratri vrat menu.





Here's An Immunity-Boosting Navratri Vrat Menu With Recipes:

Drinks:

It is very important to stay hydrated throughout this phase to avoid risk of dehydration and indigestion. You can load up on ever so healthy and yummy masala chaas, or this fresh orange Juice. This banana-walnut lassi is also a thick and luscious treat that could keep infections at bay.





Click Here For Recipes:





Masala chaas





Orange Juice





Banana-walnut lassi





Navratri 2020: One must keep hydrating oneself during fasts





Snacks:

A nutty trail-mix should be your go-to snacking option this time, nuts are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants that help provide energy and keep your strong. Other interesting, non-fat and gut-friendly options you can try are chawal ka upma and vratwala chawal dhokla. Roasted makhana is also a popular vrat snack you can try.





Click Here For Recipes:





Chawal ka upma





Vratwala chawal dhokla





Navratri 2020: There are many healthy snacks to explore

Mains:

Think Navratri and we begin to gearing up for the sabudana khichdi, the chunky khichdi goes very well with a soothing bowl of curd or kheere ka raita. Other delicious and immunity-boosting recipes you must try this time is this kuttu ka dosa and chironji ki dal. These are a treasure of antioxidants.





Click Here For Recipes:





sabudana khichdi





kheere ka raita





kuttu ka dosa





chironji ki dal





Navratri 2020: Sabudana khichdi is loved by everyone





Desserts:

Now, to our most favourite part- the desserts. Did you know desserts can be fun and healthy too! Just try to cut back on sugar and artificial sweeteners, and you are good to go. Of course, you need to be very mindful of your portion size too. These dates and nuts ladoo, apple crumble with singhara atta are perfect vrat delicacies where the dessert derives its sweetness primarily from natural sources like dates and apple.





Click Here For Recipes:





Dates and nuts ladoo





Apple crumble with singhara atta





Navratri 2020: Dates are a good substitute for sugar





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Navratri 2020!









