As the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2024 is here, many devotees across the country are following fasting rituals. While fasting holds profound spiritual significance, it also offers an opportunity to rejuvenate our bodies and minds. This Maha Shivratri, if you're considering fasting, why not incorporate a thoughtful weight loss diet plan into your routine? Nutritionist Khyati Rupani, on a post on her Instagram post, shared a nutritious and wholesome diet plan tailored for this auspicious day. Nourish your body with these mindful choices and stay on track with your health journey this Maha Shivratri. Remember to stay hydrated throughout the day and listen to your body's cues.

Maha Shivratri 2024: Here Are 6 Weight Loss-Friendly Meals For Fasting:

Meal 1: Cinnamon Water

Start your day with a refreshing glass of cinnamon-infused water. Cinnamon is known for its metabolism-boosting properties and can help regulate blood sugar levels. This warm concoction will kickstart your metabolism and keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Meal 2: Fruit & Yogurt Shake

For your mid-morning meal, indulge in a delicious fruit and yoghurt shake. Blend together your favourite fruits like bananas, berries, or mangoes with some low-fat yoghurt. This shake is rich in essential nutrients, fibre, and probiotics, making it a perfect combination for a healthy fasting day.

Meal 3: Millet Rice + 1 Glass of Buttermilk

For lunch, opt for a wholesome meal comprising millet rice accompanied by a refreshing glass of buttermilk. Millets are nutritious whole grains packed with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. They provide sustained energy and keep you feeling full for longer periods, aiding in weight management. Buttermilk serves as a probiotic-rich beverage that aids digestion and keeps your gut health in check.

Meal 4: 1 Cup Tea + Handful of Peanuts

As the afternoon rolls around, treat yourself to a cup of tea paired with a handful of peanuts. Tea, especially green tea, is loaded with antioxidants that promote fat burning and boost metabolism. Peanuts are a good source of protein and healthy fats, keeping hunger pangs at bay while providing essential nutrients.

Meal 5: 1 Bowl Makhana Kheer

Indulge your sweet cravings with a bowl of nutritious Makhana (fox nuts) kheer. Makhana is low in calories and rich in protein, making it an ideal snack for weight watchers. Prepare this kheer with skimmed milk and a hint of jaggery for sweetness. It's a guilt-free treat packed with goodness! Click here for the recipe.

Meal 6: Half a Sweet Potato

Wrap up your fasting day with a light yet fulfilling meal of half a sweet potato. Sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense root vegetables loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They provide sustained energy and help curb late-night cravings, ensuring you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Wishing you a blessed and healthy Maha Shivratri 2024!