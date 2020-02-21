Mahashivratri 2020: How To Make Vrat Wale Paneer Rolls At Home (Recipe Inside)

These paneer rolls are quick, easy and super delicious.

Highlights Mahashivratri is celebrated all across the country with much fervour

Many people observe fasts on the occasion

Here is a vrat-friendly paneer rolls recipe that you can try at home

Mahashivratri is right here and it's the time to celebrate one of the biggest Hindu festivals with milk offerings, fruits and bael leaves along with hymns and songs for Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri, known as the 'Great Night Of Shiva', is celebrated all across India today, 21st February 2020. Celebrated in the Hindu month of 'Phalguna' every year, the festival is believed to commemorate the consummation of Lord Shiva's marriage ages ago.





It is celebrated with much fervour across the country where people throng the decorated Shiva temples and offer Lord Shiva fruits and milk-based dishes. The most common tradition on Mahashivratri is that the devotees observe fast on the auspicious day with some even keeping the extreme nirjala (without any food and water) fast too. While some people observe phalhaar fast ast that allows them to consume only milk and fruits, some keep the sattvik fast, eating light sattvik meals, including dishes made with pseudo cereals and grains like sabudana, singhara or kuttu. And this gives way to vrat-special meals devoid of regular flour and salt. And if you're thinking a vrat-friendly dish wouldn't be as amazing the regular one, our recipe here would make you think again!

(Also Read: Mahashivratri 2020: On A Vrat? Make This Vrat-Special Sabudane ki Kheer!)





Here is a special recipe of vrat wale paneer rolls from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that you can prepare at home for the festival of Mahashivratri. In the recipe, boiled mashed potatoes and mashed paneer are mixed with ginger and green chilli along with a host of spices, rock salt, raisins and coriander leaves. It is made into a dough out of which paneer rolls are rolled out and pan-fried till golden crisp.





A quick and easy, irresistibly delicious, vrat-friendly recipe that can be relished along with a piping hot cup of tea for evening snacks. Find the recipe of vrat-wale paneer rolls from NDTV Food's YouTube channel below, try at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Vrat-Friendly Paneer Rolls Recipe





















