As the cold winter fades and the warmth of spring approaches, Hindu festivals light up our calendars. Maha Shivratri, also known as 'the Great Night of Shiva,' will fall on March 8, 2024, bringing excitement and celebration among devotees. Maha Shivratri is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. While South Indian tradition designates Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha as Maha Shivratri, North Indian customs honour Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna as the grand occasion. Despite differing naming conventions, both regions unite in celebration on the same sacred day.





Let's explore what this festival means, its traditions, and some yummy fasting recipes for the day.





Maha Shivratri 2024: Date And Puja Timings:

Maha Shivaratri on Friday, March 8, 2024





Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:07 AM to 12:56 AM, Mar 09

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

On 9th Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:37 AM to 03:29 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:25 PM to 09:28 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:28 PM to 12:31 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:31 AM to 03:34 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:34 AM to 06:37 AM, Mar 09

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:57 PM on Mar 08, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:17 PM on Mar 09, 2024

Source: drikpanchang





Why Is Maha Shivratri 2024 Important? Significance And Rituals

It's a time when devotees fast and pray to Lord Shiva. They eat only one meal the day before and then fast the whole day of Maha Shivratri. At night, they worship Lord Shiva and break their fast the next morning. It's all about showing devotion and asking for blessings.





People observe stringent fasting rituals, consuming only one meal on the eve of Shivaratri Vratam. On the day of Shivaratri, many devotees keep a full-day fast, seeking Lord Shiva's blessings for the successful completion of the fast. The night is dedicated to Shiva Puja, with devotees breaking their fast the following day after bathing and offering prayers. Some people who do not keep a full-day fast eat vrat-friendly meals. Here are some common options:

Maha Shivratri 2024: Here Are 5 Fasting (Vrat-Friendly) Recipes For Maha Shivratri

These recipes add flavour to the festivities while keeping the traditions alive.


