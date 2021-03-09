Shivratri 2021: 5 High-Energy Recipes For Your Mahashivratri Vrat

Shivratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals

Mahashivratri or Shviratri is right around the corner and Shiva devotees are bracing themselves for the festival. On this auspicious occasion, many devotees throng big temples like Somnath or Mahakaleshwar. On the banks of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Benaras, people also take a holy dip in the Ganges. There are many who like to keep the celebrations low key; they wake up early and go to a temple nearby to offer their prayers and bathe the shivalingam in milk and water. Mahashivratri vrat is considered to be one of the most significant fasts for the Hindus. There are many different kinds of vrat, like nirjala (where in devotees do not even consume a drop of water) and phalahar (where devotees drink milk and eat light fruits). Many people also opt for light, sattvik food for their vrat.





(Also Read: Shivratri 2021: When Is Mahashivratri? Date, Time, Significance Of Fasting)





Going a whole day without cereals, pulses and legumes could be tough. But there are many foods that you can still have which could do wonders for your drooping energy levels. The recipes below are replete with complex carbs that induce energy and also keep you full for long. Let's have a look:





1. Kuttu cheela

This easy, healthy, vrat-friendly cheela is made with buckwheat flour or kuttu ka atta. The superfood is a treasure of nutrients and good carbs that makes it a fantastic option for a satiating breakfast. Click here for recipe.





2. Vrat wala dhokla





We all love spongy, soft dhoklas. These dhoklas are made with vrat-special samak rice. They make for an ideal snacking option for those fasting. It is light on tummy, steamed and incredible for restoring energy levels. Click here for recipe.





Shivratri 2021: These dhoklas are made with vrat-special rice





3. Low-Fat Makhana Kheer





Since there is restriction of milk, how about whipping a dessert which is not only fulfilling, but also not high on calories. This light kheer made with fox nuts is ideal for fasting. It is also very easy to prepare, making it our all-time favourite. Click here for recipe.





4. Sabudana Khichdi





A light dish made with soaked tapioca pearls, curry leaves and mild spices. Sabudana khichdi is a beautify interplay of textures, the chunky pearls are always a delight to tuck into. Even though the khichdi is quite wholesome in itself, you can pair it with yogurt if you want. Click here for recipe.





Shivratri 2021: This is a light dish made with soaked tapioca pearls





5. Dahi aloo





All things light and hearty, this classic preparation brings together two of outs favourites: curd and potatoes. Brace yourself for some yumminess. You can pair it with kuttu ki roti to make sure you also load up on some good carbs Click here for recipe for dahi aloo.







Happy Shivratri to everyone!







