South Indian cuisine has so many delicious treats to offer. Whether we talk about snacks, curries, stews, salads, breakfast items or desserts, there are amazing options in each category. When it comes to accompaniments, this cuisine doesn't let us down either. There are a wide variety of South Indian chutneys that can take any simple dish to a mouthwatering level. You must have tasted classics like the cooling coconut chutney and tangy tomato chutney. But if you want to try something different, we have the perfect recipe for you: curry leaves thogayal.

What Is Thogayal?

Thogayal or Thuvayal is a traditional delicacy from Tamil Nadu. Although it generally resembles a chutney, it tends to have a thicker and coarser consistency than regular chutneys. There are many ways to make a thogayal, and common base ingredients include coconut, radish, mint and curry leaves. Thogayal can be savoured with plain rice and also scooped up with dosas. If you're looking for a refreshing and nutritious way to add curry leaves to your diet, then this green thuvayal is a wonderful choice.

Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves Thogayal (Karuvepillai Thuvayal):

Curry leaves are known to keep blood sugar as well as cholesterol levels under control. Curry leaves are said to help relieve constipation and improve digestive health. These leaves contain beneficial plant compounds that have antioxidant effects. This can protect your body from free radical damage and boost your immunity. Curry leaves are also known to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Many of the ingredients of this chutney, including chillies, spices and curry leaves are known to boost metabolism. This makes it a good addition to your weight-loss diet. This chutney is rich in essential vitamins and minerals that can boost your overall health.

How To Make Curry Leaves Thogayal At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For South Indian Karuvepillai Thuvayal

Ingredients:

3 cups fresh curry leaves

1/2 cup grated coconut

2 tsp oil

1 tsp urad dal

1 tbsp Bengal gram

¼ tsp mustard seeds

2 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

Pinch of asafoetida

2 dry red chillies

2 green chillies

1 tsp tamarind

1 tsp sugar or 1 tbsp jaggery

Salt to taste

Water, as required

Method:

Wash the curry leaves, drain the water and allow to dry.

In a pan, heat oil and add the mustard seeds, Bengal gram, urad dal and asafoetida.

Add the dry red chillies, followed by the curry leaves. Saute for a minute.

Now, add in the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Saute for another minute and then turn off the heat.

Once the sauteed mixture cools, add it to a mixer/grinder. Also add tamarind, grated coconut, sugar/jaggery and salt to taste.

Grind along with a little water to form a coarse paste. Store this chutney in an airtight container kept in a cool and dry place.

Try making this chutney soon and let us know how you like it.